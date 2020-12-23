David’s Dozer V-Loc Grading System — guided by GPS mastless technology — works flawlessly during a recent demonstration in Georgia.

Representatives of Miami-based David's Dozer recently traveled to metro Atlanta to conduct a demonstration of their patented V-Loc Grading System guided by GPS mastless technology. Attendees had an opportunity to see and get a hands-on feel for this combination of products and technology.

At the core of this configuration is the David's Dozer patented V-Loc method, which automates the dozer blade design using patented company developed technology. All communication between the machine and the blade takes place through the V-Lectral communication module. This V-Lectral module works in conjunction with the V-Hydra valve system, located on the blade to control the row and yaw functions. The V-Hydra has been developed and engineered by the company in conjunction with Danfoss. Host machines (CTLs) do not require any specific hydraulic adjustments – the blade will operate on a standard flow auxiliary circuit.

The addition of automation makes this a system where the operator can simply control the direction of the machine. The most common automation system used is laser control. The addition of laser control can automate the blade to grade a single slope such as a flat pad for a concrete pour on a new build, or a dual slope where the operator is grading in two planes. This is a bit more complex, but a key application for the drainage of roads, parking lots and parking garages. The benefit of dual grades over single grades is that water can be directed to a single point.

The Leica system that was utilized for the demonstration was GPS mastless technology. GPS receives its signal from satellites and sends slope information to the antennas on the roof of the machine and into the computer mounted inside the cab. In simple terms, GPS systems receive the same satellite positioning signals as a car or smart phone map and navigation systems. The receivers use this information to check or survey a site and provide information to cut and fill a profile that exactly matches the X-Y-Z coordinates on a digital 3D topographic plan. It is ideal for multiple slope surfaces such as golf courses.

This technology can eliminate the need for a mast to be attached to the machine. By not having a mast, the system delivers a greater accuracy and smoother performance. Masts mounted on the blade to receive a signal can shake or be moved up and down on an uneven job site and interrupt the signal. Masts also can impede the operator's line of vision. GPS mastless solutions signal eliminate these issues.

The design of the V-Loc Grading System includes NOT requiring wheels on the blade to stabilize the machine. This provides the advantage of allowing the operator to complete projects to a finish grade with one machine.

A "no wheel" system also allows the operator to achieve downward pressure on the blade to spread out material, the ability to cut into the ground for roughing in, and completely improves the overall maneuverability of the machine around the job site.

Operators and fleet owners are seeing the benefits of using a CTL with a blade over the use of a traditional dozer, especially with smaller job sites. A CTL with a dozer blade can: achieve a significant cost saving when measured against the purchase of a dedicated dozer; move from job to job being towed behind a smaller truck with trailer, which saves time and money; and offer an owner greater versatility when compared to a dedicated dozer.

For more info on this product, visit www.davidsdozer.com.