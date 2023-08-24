(L-R) are Daniel Bennett, Davis Crane; Ken Butz, Tadano; Kurt Timmons, Davis Crane; Bryan Simpson, Davis Crane; Wes Dowd, Davis Crane; Dean Barley, Tadano; Keith McKee, Davis Crane; Todd Elkins, Tadano; Allan Woodruff, Scott Macon; Mike Thomas, Davis Crane; Danny Eastep, Scott Macon; and Tom Adrian, Davis Crane.

Davis Crane Service has been serving the hoisting needs of Texas contractors and businesses for more than 60 years. In fact, President Dennis Davis has been in the business for more than 50 years and is a stalwart among crane owners around the Lonestar State.

Davis has just purchased the first GT-1200XL-2 Truck Crane (5-section 167.3 ft. main boom, 33.1 ft ./ 58.1 ft. bi‐fold jib, max speed 65 mph) through Tadano's Texas distributor, Scott Macon Equipment. Tadano introduced its new 120-ton truck crane model at ConExpo earlier this year, and Davis looks forward to adding this powerful machine to its well-established taxi crane service.

"We wanted the first GT-1200XL-2 because it fits our taxi crane business, the 110-120-ton market is a big one for us and we trust Tadano cranes," said Wes Dowd, director of operations and equipment at Davis Crane.

"Our driver-operator drove the new truck crane here and said it was just like a Cadillac. And the Tadano's we have in the fleet currently have been just bulletproof. They are just great machines, and you hear that from everybody. With the Tadano reputation and Scott Macon's great service, we're not really worried about any issues with a new crane. Whatever they can do to help us, they're always there to help."

Tadano America Regional Business Manager Todd Elkins added, "We are very excited that the first GT-1200XL-2 in the United States will go to Davis Crane Service. The GT-1200XL-2 is an outstanding machine, and it will be the perfect taxi crane for Davis' customer base across Texas."

The new Tadano truck cranes for the United States and Canadian markets can easily get special permitting for transport, as they feature low axle weights, narrow transport width and long boom designs. The GT-1200XL-2 is designed to provide customers with superior utilization, return on investment and lower cost of ownership, the manufacturer said. Built with many of the same field-proven, reliable components as GR Series rough terrain cranes, these new models offer the same high quality and rugged durability that Tadano customers have come to expect.

Tadano America Vice President of Sales Ken Butz is pleased that Davis will receive the inaugural GT-1200XL-2.

"Davis Crane Service is a premier crane services company in Texas. All of us at Tadano appreciate their confidence in us and our new GT-1200XL-2. This quality new 120-ton truck crane will be a great fit into the already impressive Davis fleet."

Davis Crane Service, Scott Macon Equipment and Tadano are building a strong partnership in Texas, based on mutual core values of safety, quality, efficiency and reliability. Davis Crane Service is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by offering safe and efficient service, and the new Tadano GT-1200XL-2 will play a key role in helping them to achieve that goal.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

