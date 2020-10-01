DC Equipment's Falcon Winch Assist Provides Safety, Simplicity, Productivity and More

Practical and versatile, the Falcon Winch Assist system can be fitted to all major excavator brands over 30 tons in weight. The single drum machine with an 11/8-in. swaged rope provides continuous traction support for felling and shoveling machines on steep slopes.

The Falcon Winch Assist is the only Hydraulic Winch Machine on the market that provides crews with safety, simplicity, productivity and more.

Practical and versatile, the Falcon Winch Assist system can be fitted to all major excavator brands more than 30 tons in weight. The single drum machine with an 11/8-in. swaged rope provides continuous traction support for felling and shoveling machines on steep slopes.

Multiple safety features and operating alarms gives the operator the safety and security to concentrate on the task at hand, according to the manufacturer. Designed to be a multi-purpose machine, the Falcon Winch Assist can be used effectively for digging, loading and shoveling.

The Falcon Winch Assist has been designed and tested through thousands of operational hours in a wide range of slope and soil conditions. As a result, the company has developed a number of safety features to eliminate operator risk:

· Overspeed alarm triggering the Winch Assist rope management system, automatically slowing the downhill machine to prevent shock-loading of the rope;

· Movement Alarm to alert the operator if the Winch Machine experiences any movement during machine operation;

· Cab door tamper detection alarm;

· Cable over tension alarms;

· Low rope alarm;

· Live feed camera system for the operator monitoring the engine bay and winch drum.

Key features also include:

1. Control System: Easy to use control system provides full remote control use of the winch machine.

2. Multipurpose Design: Minimal difference in length and weight to the original counterweight allows full use of the machine as an excavator.

3. Reinforced Chassis: Strengthened to withstand extra force of the winch.

4. 1 1/8-in. Swaged Rope: 71T breaking strain. 21T safe working load.

5. Tension Monitor: Accurate real time rope tension readout in the tethered machine.

6. Optional Quickpitch: The ability to fit a quickhitch for multi-purpose applications

7. Emergency eStop: Located either side of the machine.

Developed in the forest with collaboration from logging crews every step of the way means the single rope Falcon Winch Assist is engineered to be uncomplicated, simple to operate and easy

to maintain.

· The Felling Machine Operator only has to manage one rope when operating down the slope reducing complexity and potential for snags.

· The operator only needs to adjust the desired tension setting during operation so they can concentrate on the task at hand.

· The Winch System design provides less mechanical and electrical complexity and therefore opportunity for faults and breakdowns.

· The Winch Unit is enclosed by rear guarding for protection with easy access points for maintenance.

· The Falcon Winch Assist single rope system allows you to winch from the bottom of the hill in uphill/high-side winch applications safely and productively.

· Binding/side-washing around tree's - the single rope system allows you to safely bind around tree stumps without causing damage to the rope.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.