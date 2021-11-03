The DCR-CEG partnership will enable CEG’s millions of online visitors and customers to apply for financing on multiple platforms, including their cell phones, from vendors who list their equipment for sale on CEG’s six websites.

DCR Technologies and Construction Equipment Guide (CEG) have entered into a strategic partnership, combining DCR's industry leading origination technology with CEG's classified equipment listings for nearly 1,700 dealers nationwide.

CEG recognizes technology plays an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business and the need for accelerating the adoption of digital solutions to stay ahead of its competition. The DCR-CEG partnership will enable CEG's millions of online visitors and customers to apply for financing on multiple platforms, including their cell phones, from vendors who list their equipment for sale on CEG's six websites that cover Agriculture, Forestry, Cranes, Trucks, Trailers and Construction industry verticals. Using DCR's smart technology, dealers can track leads, submit online credit applications and manage lender submissions in a single portal to increase sales conversion and enable efficient interactions among customers, dealers and lenders. DCR's platform offers enhanced features including secure credit applications, instant two-way chat, finance proposals in seconds, electronic documentation capabilities and access to a large lender network for instant approvals.

"The DCR-CEG partnership is a powerful combination," said Beckham Thomas, founder and CEO of DCR Technologies. "We're harnessing the power of technology and artificial intelligence [AI] to revolutionize the equipment buying experience for CEG's thousands of dealers. DCR is proud to partner with an esteemed brand, CEG, that has been serving American business for over 65 years."

"Partnering with DCR is delivering a transformational business experience for our customers," said Teddy McKeon Jr., executive publisher of Construction Equipment Guide. "Together, working as one team, we will help place our customers and vendor partners on the best path for success in the new digital business landscape."

About DCR Technologies

DCR (Dealer Credit Resources) Technologies is redefining the commercial equipment Industry by enhancing the customer experience and digitizing the origination processes. DCR's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is the most versatile on the market. It aligns all deal stakeholders on a single, streamlined credit collaboration platform. DCR enables manual and automated workflows with several third-party integrations ranging from bureaus, alternative data sources, lenders and finance companies to fraud assessment, electronic documentation and others.

For more information, call Vijay Patil at 657/231-7107, or e-mail [email protected], or visit www.dcr.ai.

