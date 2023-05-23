List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    DCTC Purchases Dozer, Grader From RDO Equipment

    Tue May 23, 2023 - Midwest Edition #11
    Katherine Petrik – CEG Editorial Assistant


    (L-R) are Ted Fritsch, Blair Scheibel, Ian Schwartz, Ben Weber, Shelby Farris, Analise Hiltner, Nick Vinkemeier, Craig Smith, Scott Weness, Joe Yetzer, Dan Lingen and Andy Luikens. (RDO Equipment Company photo)
    (L-R) are Ted Fritsch, Blair Scheibel, Ian Schwartz, Ben Weber, Shelby Farris, Analise Hiltner, Nick Vinkemeier, Craig Smith, Scott Weness, Joe Yetzer, Dan Lingen and Andy Luikens. (RDO Equipment Company photo)
    Dakota County Technical College (DCTC) in Rosemount, Minn., is committed to giving its students hands-on learning opportunities that help prepare them for their chosen career. One of the many programs DCTC offers is in the field of construction and manufacturing.

    To keep up with technology and give students the best training possible, the school recently purchased two machines from RDO Equipment Co.'s Burnsville, Minn., location: a 2019 John Deere 750K dozer and a 2016 John Deere 772G grader.

    "The dozer has Topcon GPS machine control on it," said Blair Scheibel, sales manager of RDO Equipment Co. "They also purchased a base rover to run Topcon MC-Max dozer."

    "This purchase by DCTC is a fantastic opportunity for RDO to support the next generation of technicians," said Andy Luikens, recruiting program manager of RDO Equipment Co. "Not only will the students be learning the fundamentals on newer machines, but the addition of learning Topcon integrated controls on the dozer means DCTC students will have access and education on how to diagnose and repair machine technology. This is a vital part of the service we provide as an equipment dealer."

    For more information, visit rdoequipment.com and dctc.edu. CEG




