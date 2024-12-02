NYC DDC wins 11 ACEC NY awards for projects in Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, including the East Side Coastal Resiliency and new 116th Precinct, recognized for excellence in engineering. Projects completed under budget and ahead of schedule, showcasing DDC's commitment to innovative infrastructure design and sustainability efforts.

Photo courtesy of NYCDDC ESCR from East 15th Street to East 25th Street was completed ahead of schedule and $10 million under budget. Here Mayor Adams operates a 79-ft.-long flood gate at Stuyvesant Cove Park.

Commissioner Thomas Foley of the NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) announced that the agency has received 11 2025 Engineering Excellence Awards from the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York (ACEC New York) for capital projects in Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens, including top Diamond Awards for Project Area 2 of East Side Coastal Resiliency and the new NYPD 116th Precinct.

"Whether it's infrastructure to stop flooding in Queens and Brooklyn or road safety improvements on Pelham Parkway in the Bronx, these 11 projects are changing the lives of New Yorkers and prove that DDC builds the coolest stuff that helps everyone," said Foley.

"Our portfolio is growing and evolving all the time to meet the needs of a changing city, and battling the effects of climate change through projects that promote green infrastructure and sustainability. The ACEC awards have done a remarkable job of capturing those changing priorities. We are very grateful for their recognition and thank ACEC for working with us on capital process reform."

East Side Coastal Resiliency — East 15th Street to East 25th Street SANDRESM2 (Diamond Award)

Photo courtesy of NYCDDC

The first section of East Side Coastal Resiliency (ESCR) to be completed covers the area between East 15th Street and Asser Levy Playground at East 25th Street. This section of ESCR revamped three separate recreation areas: Asser Levy Playground, Stuyvesant Cove Park and Murphy Brothers Playground.

The $163 million section was $10 million under its original projected budget and was completed two months ahead of schedule. Construction on the second section, PA1, is under way and anticipated to be completed by the end of 2026.

116th Precinct PO002-116 (Diamond Award)

Photo courtesy of NYCDDC

The new 116th Precinct is the result of decades of advocacy from community groups in the area that is currently served by just the 105th Precinct, which stretches for 11 mi. This will be the first new precinct established in New York City since 2013 and will serve the neighborhoods of Rosedale, Brookville, Laurelton and Springfield Gardens.

Broad Channel Phase 2 HWQ1182B (Platinum and Gold)

Photo courtesy of NYCDDC

Phase 2 of DDC's Broad Channel program raised roads by approximately 3 ft. and reconstructed over 140 residential driveway areas to match the elevation of the new raised streets. Four new bulkheads were installed at the end of streets to protect residents from the waters of Jamaica Bay. In August 2020 the city completed phase one, a similar project, at a cost of $46 million.

Over 3,000 ft. of new storm sewers were installed, approximately 3,500 ft. of water mains and over 3,000 ft. of sanitary sewers also were upgraded. The project also installed a new shared sidewalk design similar to phase one, which allows narrow streets to work as both vehicle pathways and wider pedestrian areas. The project was completed on schedule and $4 million under budget.

Whitestone, Queens Flood Prevention SE810 and SE811 (Platinum and Gold)

Photo courtesy of NYCDDC

Two major infrastructure projects in Whitestone, Queens that added nearly 6 mi. of new storm sewers in the neighborhood to improve stormwater drainage were also recognized by ACEC. The projects, which totaled $128 million, replaced nearly 9 mi. of old water mains and 2 mi. of sanitary sewers. The upgrades now prevent 29 million gallons of pollution from entering Flushing Bay each year.

Work was completed eight months ahead of schedule and covered a span of over 120 individual blocks, including along entry points to the Whitestone Expressway and Cross Island Parkway. The project also installed new pedestrian ramps, roadway surfaces and sidewalks, and upgraded traffic signals and street lighting.

Pelham Parkway Phase 2 HWX710A (Platinum)

Photo courtesy of NYCDDC

Pelham Parkway Phase II included vast improvements to the westbound Main Road and North Service Road between Stillwell Avenue and Boston Road, including the replacement of underground utilities, upgrading of drainage structures and the installation of new sewer, trunk, and distribution water mains. Over 200 catch basins were milled, paved and reconstructed, and over 300 new trees were planted.

The $129 million project installed 1.7 mi. of new bus lanes that primarily serve the BX12 Select Bus Service route, the busiest bus route in the Bronx, providing a critical cross-Bronx transportation corridor connecting Co-op City to Manhattan.

Water Mains On Jay Avenue QED-1055 (Silver)

Photo courtesy of NYCDDC

This $7.1 million project took place in various locations in Queens, including the neighborhoods of Astoria, Maspeth, Elmhurst and Jackson Heights, and replaced 1.5 mi. of distribution water mains with new ductile iron pipes to improve water distribution in these areas. New 12-in.-diameter water main pipes were installed with a reinforced concrete cradle on a gravel base on Broadway between 37th Avenue and 72nd Street, due to its proximity to one of the busiest underground MTA subway hubs in Queens. To improve fire safety, 26 new hydrants were installed. Roads also were restored with concrete road base and asphalt.

Park Slope Storm and Sanitary Upgrades BED798 (Silver)

Photo courtesy of NYCDDC

This $40.7 million project in Park Slope, Brooklyn replaced over 1.6 mi. of older water mains with more durable ductile iron pipe and installed a new 72-in. stainless steel trunk main in Flatbush Avenue. Over 5,000 ft. of combined sewers were replaced, more than 40 catch basins were installed and to enhance fire protection 30 new hydrants were added. Over 1,100 ft. of curb were replaced, 14,500 sq. ft. of sidewalk were upgraded, and more than four acres of asphalt were replaced. The project also upgraded nearly 20 corner pedestrian ramps to be ADA-compliant.

The neighborhood's 8th Avenue Triangle was revitalized with improvements to sidewalk, curb, neckdown, curb extensions, new benches and granite edging. Additionally, 130 shrubs were planted in the plaza.

Green Infrastructure Installation in Brooklyn GKCI05-1A (Silver)

Photo courtesy of NYCDDC

This $16.6 million project installed over 600 green infrastructure assets in Brooklyn, mostly in the Crown Heights neighborhood. This included seven green strips, 530 infiltration basins and over 70 rain gardens/bioswales, to reduce flooding in the area. Construction for this project involved the excavation, backfill of open-graded stones and engineered soil, and the construction of reinforced concrete inlets and outlets, concrete curbs, precast headers, sidewalks and plantings, including trees.

Park Slope Armory Investigation and Stabilization HH112PS (Silver)

Photo courtesy of NYCDDC

This project, which cost approximately $835,000, investigated the causes of the depressed slab at the drill floor of the 126-year-old Park Slope Armory, and designed and installed a temporary shoring system to stabilize the slab. The project included a final site investigation with recommended solutions that will permanently address the structural deficiencies at the Armory in a future capital project.

Work included an immediate structural stabilization of the foundation wall and slab with aluminum composite materials (ACM), lead abatement, injection foam to fill the cellar slab, and the construction of two steel shoring systems in the cellar to laterally support the foundation wall where the depressed drill floor slab sits. Structural monitoring devices for the continuing movement of the floor also were installed.

For more information, visit nyc.gov/ddc

