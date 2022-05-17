Owners Walt and Wendy Deacon, announced that Deacon Equipment Company (DEC) would close its doors after more than 27-years in business. The owners gave no firm closing date, but it is anticipated that the shop will close by Oct. 31, 2022.

"We attribute our success to the hard work and talents of our sales, parts, service and support staff and a very loyal customer base," said Wendy Deacon. Walt Deacon added, "There were challenges most days, but every day was a joy."

As an exclusive Morbark and related brands dealer, Deacon Equipment has grown and enjoyed great success through the years with a strategically located 15,000 sq. ft. facility at the Buckhorn exit of I-80 in Bloomsburg, Pa.

A fixture in Bloomsburg since 1994, Deacon's affiliation with Morbark goes back to October 1981, when Walt held management positions at the company's headquarters in Winn, Mich. His responsibilities continued to grow with the company, and in 1986 Deacon became the president of a new subsidiary company, Morbark Pennsylvania, Inc.

After Morbark Pennsylvania closed in 1995, Deacon started Deacon Equipment Company, selling Morbark parts. By 1997, DEC became a full Morbark industrial equipment dealer and added the tree care line in 2005. Wendy has functioned as Administrative V.P. since 2006, providing management oversight of accounting, support staff, inventory control, and a joint vision for the company.

"We will begin the liquidation process immediately so my wife, Wendy, and I can spend more time with our six children and eight grandchildren while also taking time for travel," said Deacon.

The company has scheduled a sales event for May 23 to 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Bloomsburg, Pa., branch located at 22 Wedgetown Road.

The sale will feature a 10 percent discount on all non-wear parts, additional discounts on many parts and free apparel gifts for all attendees while supplies last. All sales will be final and must be paid for at purchase.

Today's top stories