Deanco Holds Final Sale of 2022 With Its Big Auction in Philadelphia, Miss.

Wed November 23, 2022 - Southeast Edition #24
CEG


On a rather chilly mid-November day in central Mississippi, Deanco Auction held its final sale of the year. A great onsite crowd of registered bidders were out vying for a huge array of items from two-rings of auctioning at Deanco's Philadelphia, Miss., headquarters facility on Nov.16.

Next up on the Deanco schedule is a huge three-day auction at the company's Headland, Ala., location on Jan. 26 through 28. CEG

Checking the fluids and components during his machine inspection of a Komatsu D65PX dozer is Brett Childers of Jonathan Burns Construction, Columbus, Miss. (CEG photo)
Reading up on some compact track loaders of interest are Edward Alleman (L), A’s Turtle Farm, Belzoni, Miss., and Mackie Breazeale, Riverside Lawn and Land Services, Bay St. Louis, Miss. (CEG photo)
A quality line-up of full-sized excavators and compact track loaders took up the first couple rows of the auction yard. (CEG photo)
A super-clean late model Komatsu PC360LC caught the attention of Bryan Oakes of Elizabeth Plantation, Greenville, Miss. (CEG photo)
Looking over the larger excavators in the sale line-up, including this Cat 323, are Rogel Campbell (L), Pruitt Farms, Cleveland, Miss., and Bryan Oakes, Oakwood Plantation/Oakwood Cattle Farm/Oakes Toyota/Oakes Chevrolet/Port City Trucking/River City Trucking, all based in Greenville, Miss. (CEG photo)
Some Bruce, Miss.-based independent contractors looking over some of the heavy iron, including a pair of Deere 260E articulated trucks, (L-R) are Robert Taylor, Daniel Gregory and Jason Gregory. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Deanco Auction’s Donnie Dean extends a warm welcome to his customers and guests at the sale, including Don Wainwright of C&C Excavating, Live Oak, Fla., and Tate Presley, LowBird Outdoors, Tuscaloosa, Ala. (CEG photo)
Test operating a Hitachi Zaxis 120 is Jacob Hopper (in cab) and BJ Hopper of Hopper Farms, farm based in Ripley, Miss. (CEG photo)
A staple at every Deanco Mississippi auction is a quality selection of day-cab and over the road truck-tractors. (CEG photo)
