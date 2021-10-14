Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Deanco Winds Down Busy Year With Philadelphia, Miss., Sale

Thu October 14, 2021 - Southeast Edition #21
CEG


Winding down a busy 2021 auction schedule, Deanco Auction held a sale at its Philadelphia, Miss., location on Sept. 15. A terrific turnout of onsite registered bidders and a very robust online presence made for another successful Deanco sale. Next up on the Deanco schedule is a construction equipment and truck sale at the company's Headland, Ala., location. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Test operating some of the Cat mini-excavators about to go on the auction block are Chuck Zdenek (L), Zdenek Properties, and Bill Davis, Davis Construction, both located in Quitman, Miss.
Dodging a few rain drops to look over and test operate some of the machines in the auction line-up are the husband and wife team of Timothy and Jessie Martin, owners of JT Martin Enterprises, Ocean Springs, Miss.
Joey Cain of Lynn Cain LLC, based in McCrory, Ark., is logging some notes about several excavators of interest.
Looking to snag some bargain machines to ship up to Illinois are Brett Gentry (L), Rick’s Auto Sales, Metropolis, Ill., and Brian Steele, W&W Truck & Trailer Sales, Carmi, Ill.
Opening up this Ingersoll Rand DD24 compactor for a careful inspection are paving contractors Randy Barnes (L) and David Weeks, both of Barnes Construction, Belzoni, Miss.
Charity runs deep in the south. A regular consignor at the Deanco sales dropped off this Dodge RAM 2500 heavy-duty and said “auction it off and donate the entire amount to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.”
Putting a Deere 130G excavator through the paces before putting it on his bidding list is Jeordie Mason of JEM Contracting LLC, Macon, Miss.
Registered bidders turned out early to inspect and discuss machines with their industry peers before settling into their seats in the auction arena.
The Deanco Philadelphia, Miss., auction was once again stacked deep with a nice selection of truck tractors, dump trucks and specialty trucks.




