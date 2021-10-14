Our Main Office
Thu October 14, 2021 - Southeast Edition #21
Winding down a busy 2021 auction schedule, Deanco Auction held a sale at its Philadelphia, Miss., location on Sept. 15. A terrific turnout of onsite registered bidders and a very robust online presence made for another successful Deanco sale. Next up on the Deanco schedule is a construction equipment and truck sale at the company's Headland, Ala., location. CEG
