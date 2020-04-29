Demag IC-1 Remote for Mobile Remote Access to Crane Data

The digitization of the working world has long become an integral part of the crane industry. With this in mind, Demag's IC-1 Remote cloud solution enables remote access to and diagnosis of all relevant crane data from any location – including online troubleshooting by Demag Support.

IC-1 Remote by Demag is the only solution to offer this option, according to the manufacturer.

In the medium-term, IC-1 Remote will become available in the USA for all Demag all terrain cranes except for the AC 1000-9, as well as various Demag crawler cranes. The system expands the possibilities of the IC-1 Plus control system to incorporate mobile remote access to relevant display parameters.

In technical terms, the IC-1 Remote system consists of a radio unit with a SIM card that is connected to a central cloud server where all crane data is transmitted and stored. Via a web browser, authorized users can retrieve and process this data for crane and fleet management. The data can be accessed at any time and from any location, and also from any terminal device, such as stationary PCs in offices, mobile tablets or smartphones with internet access.

IC-1 Remote Shows All Operating States

The system enables Demag customers to manage their cranes and fleet in an efficient and data-driven manner, with visibility of the crane's location and all operating states: from the load weight on the hook during an operation to the main boom length, complete with boom angle and hoist speed data, to the fuel level and the oil and coolant levels including temperatures.

IC-1 Remote enables the owner to trace exactly which work the crane has performed, and how long it was located at a specific site. With this data, the system can even support invoicing.

IC-1 Remote further allows the definition of specific parameters – such as hoist service hours or critical oil level thresholds – and trigger notifications when these are reached. This enhances coordination of service intervals, and improves planning security for crane job allocations.

All information is available in the cloud, where it is permanently stored and secured against unauthorized access.

On the start page of the online system, authorized users can see at a glance all the cranes in their entire fleet that are connected to the IC-1 Remote network. They can read whether a crane is "logged in" to the system, when the machine was last connected, whether it is currently in operation or whether error messages or alarms are displayed. It is also possible to call up geographical map data such as the location of the crane or the distance traveled.

Online Troubleshooting

In addition to access by crane operators, it is also possible for Demag customer service to provide support services via IC-1 Remote. In other words: A Demag service team member can access the control information and run a fault analysis in the background while the crane operator continues working. Faults are registered online without interruption to the workflow.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.