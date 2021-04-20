Derr and Isbell Construction LLC rented a Link-Belt 140-ton (127-t) TCC-1400 telescopic crawler crane from HOLT Equipment of Irving, Texas, to place more than 250 precast panels on the bottom 10 stories of the new building.

Construction is under way at The Stack, a 16-story project in Deep Ellum, a historic downtown Dallas neighborhood.

Derr and Isbell Construction LLC of Euless, Texas, has a long company history of lifting structural steel and precast for projects across the country, and was awarded the contract for the 474,000 sq. ft. (44 036 sq. m) mixed-use development.

The company rented a Link-Belt 140-ton (127-t) TCC-1400 telescopic crawler crane from HOLT Equipment of Irving, Texas, to place more than 250 precast panels on the bottom 10 stories of the new building. The tallest and heaviest precast concrete sections weighed as much as 38,600 lbs. (17,508 kg) and the majority of the panels were 20 ft. (6.09 m) high and 15 ft. (4.5 m) wide. The topmost panels were placed 100 ft. (30.4 m) from ground level and conceal outside terrace decks.

The precast panels were trailered onto the job site in a tilted position. The TCC-1400 used its stowable 10 ft. (3.04 m) fly for two winch line picks, each with three parts line to rotate the panels for placement. Two series of rolling blocks rigged with sufficient chokers lifted the panels off the trucks and then an additional two series of rolling blocks with four-pick points attached to the top side to rotate the panels upright.

"Rotating the large panels from the street went very smoothly," said David Walker, the TCC-1400 operator.

The final panels of the project were placed on the south side of the building on Clover Street, an alley only 23 ft. (7.01 m) wide from foundation to foundation of existing buildings. With its 16.5 ft. (5.02 m) turning radius, the TCC-1400 was able to place the final few panels weighing up to 25,000 lbs. (11,339 kg) 80 ft. (24.4 m) high.

"We chose the TCC-1400 in large part because it is so easy to maneuver around these city blocks. Whether it's with pick and carry, or the tighter street requirements presented here in downtown Dallas, it's an easy crane for this sort of work," said Derr & Isbell Superintendent Randy Denn.

