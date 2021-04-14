Building elevations for UMA Geotechnical Construction’s new 24,000-sq.-ft. headquarters in Colfax, N.C.

UMA Geotechnical Construction, a geotechnical contractor serving the Mid-Atlantic region, has announced that construction will soon be under way on its new headquarters in Colfax, N.C.

The company acquired the 15.5-acre parcel at 8051 National Service Road in December 2020 and currently is engaged in the design process.

"UMA is growing rapidly, and we're expanding our team and equipment fleet to manage our increasing workload," said President Brian DeSpain. "This new and improved facility will allow us to accommodate that expansion for years to come."

The new 24,000-sq.-ft. building is substantially larger than its existing headquarters. The new building can accommodate four times the quantity of offices and twice as much shop space. The parcel also will contain enough unused land for secondary specialty shops to be constructed.

UMA's new headquarters also will offer some features that were not included in the existing building, including a dedicated paint room, parts storage areas, multiple conference rooms and dedicated offices and locations for employees.

UMA is targeting a building completion date of June 2022, barring any unforeseen issues with the municipal approvals process. The contractor plans to occupy the new headquarters in September 2022.

