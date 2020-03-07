Despite Rumors CONEXPO 2020 is as Big as Ever with No Major Cancellations

Despite an abundance of fake news CONEXPO has experienced no major cancellations.

As of today CONEXPO is 98.3% sold out of exhibit space

As of March 7, 2020 CONEXPO has 120,000 registered attendees

New attendees are still flooding in with 18,000 new registrants since February 21, 2020

Construction Equipment Guide was granted an exclusive interview with Sandra Mason, Director of Public Relations for CONEXPO-CON/AGG. To follow is the highlights from our interview.

CEG - Could you tell us how CONEXPO views moving forward with the show as it relates to the coronavirus and more specifically the level of threat in Las Vegas?

Sandra Mason - Our top priority is focused on the health and safety of all participants at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, including attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff, industry partners, and others involved in the show. We are closely monitoring the news and will follow any protocols that are provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). We encourage exhibitors and attendees to take common-sense precautions by washing their hands often, using hand sanitizer and following guidelines set by the CDC when they are onsite at the show.

CEG - There has been some concern about Volvo pulling out of the show. Could you clarify that? What exactly is their position?

Sandra Mason - An overwhelming majority of CONEXPO -CON/AGG exhibitors have confirmed their participation in next week's show in Las Vegas - including Volvo!

CEG - What about other major construction industry exhibitors? For example, Caterpillar.

Sandra Mason - No major exhibitors have cancelled from CONEXPO-CON/AGG. We appreciate their leadership and commitment to our industry, equipment end-users and our members. I can tell you first-hand their booths look phenomenal.

CEG - For attendees, can they be assured of a show packed full of construction industry exhibitors?

Sandra Mason - Yes. When you look at the 2.7 million square feet of exhibit space, we've had minimal cancellations - less than 1.8 percent of total space. Download the CONEXPO-CON/AGG app and you'll be able to map out your plan to see your favorite construction industry exhibitors.

CEG - What steps have you taken to ensure the cleanest possible environment for attendees?

Sandra Mason - Show management is also doing everything necessary to put attendee and exhibitor health, safety and comfort at the forefront, including increasing deployment of hand sanitizer stations across the show floor, grounds and meeting rooms, and increasing the cleaning schedule of all public areas. We have also arranged for "No Handshake" buttons and stickers to be distributed at the show. In addition, large signage will be visible throughout the show to remind everyone of hygiene best practices and guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

CEG - As far as attendees. Has there been a net overall reduction in anticipated attendance?

Sandra Mason - Total registrations as of yesterday is over 120,000 and climbing. We have added 18,000 new registrants since Feb. 21 when the travel restrictions and coronavirus started to have an impact. That total is far outpacing the last show and also our cancellations to date. Customer cancellations are focused on international registrants and some big U.S. corporate customers placing travel restrictions.

