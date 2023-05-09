List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    DEVELON Announces Its Top 10 North American Dealers of 2022

    Tue May 09, 2023 - National Edition
    DEVELON


    DEVELON announced its top-performing dealers of 2022. The top 10 dealer enterprises are among more than 180 authorized DEVELON construction equipment dealers in North America.

    DEVELON annually recognizes its equipment dealers that have excelled in providing top-level performance in sales, parts and service to customers in their respective markets. The following enterprises have been recognized as the top 10 DEVELON dealers of 2022 (headquarters in parentheses):

    Top DEVELON Dealer of 2022

    Equipment East LLC was the top-performing DEVELON dealer in North America in 2022.

    Equipment East has 40-plus years of experience in the construction industry and has been named a DEVELON top dealer nine times in the last 10 years. Equipment East is owned by Giovanni and Gilda Albanese. The company operates dealerships in Dracut and Brockton, Mass., and Bow, N.H.

    "We really get to know our customers and the types of jobs they perform," said Giovanni. "With that information, we source and have available the machines and attachments they need to maximize their efficiency and get their jobs done."

    Giovanni and Gilda, his wife, also attribute their company's success to their dedicated employees.

    "When you surround yourself with a good, hardworking team of people, success is attainable," he said.

    Top-performing DEVELON dealers may choose from a selection of several incentives that will improve their profitability when selling and servicing DEVELON equipment. In addition, DEVELON leadership may look to these dealers for valuable input regarding DEVELON initiatives and direction because they successfully represent the dealer network.

    "We are encouraged by our DEVELON dealers who are high performers year in and year out," said Todd Roecker, vice president of growth initiatives at DEVELON. "We hope to carry this success onward as we continue to roll out our new brand through our dealer network in North America."




