DEVELON expands U.S. presence with six new dealer locations through partnership with Stewart & Stevenson. The addition of construction equipment enhances service, parts availability and customer support.

Stewart & Stevenson is the newest dealer enterprise to join the DEVELON dealer network, which now has more than 200 locations in North America.

Stewart & Stevenson offers the full line of DEVELON construction equipment at its locations in Albuquerque, N.M.; Denver, Colo.; New Orleans, La.; and El Paso, Lubbock and Wichita Falls, Texas.

"Stewart & Stevenson has been in business for more than 120 years, distributing engines, transmissions and parts for on-highway, industrial, power generation and oil and gas applications," said Brian Carey, director of service. "Innovation is engrained in who we are and we are excited to partner with DEVELON to expand our offerings into the construction equipment market. The reputation of DEVELON for high-spec construction equipment at a competitive price fits our strategy to represent quality, proven products throughout our distribution footprint."

The new dealer locations have DEVELON machines in stock and parts readily available to service its customers' equipment, including older, legacy machines operating in these areas.

"It's extremely important for our stores to carry a full line of construction equipment, both for sales and short and long-term rentals," said Carey. "Having the flexibility to solve a customer's problem with different equipment lines and a wide range of options is a major asset as we build our profile in the equipment business. Serving as a one-stop shop for our customers builds loyalty and creates value for our customers."

Service, Support

According to the company, Stewart & Stevenson offers a Web-based parts ordering system and emphasizes exceptional service to enhance its customers' experience with the company. At each new DEVELON authorized location, Stewart & Stevenson has field service technicians and mobile service trucks available to respond quickly to issues on job sites and telematics will enhance the efficiency of the onsite repairs.

"We intend to utilize the DEVELON telematics system and have administrative employees monitor alerts," said Carey. "For any machine-down or failure codes, we want to reach out to the customer to lessen downtime. We will be proactive when it comes to fixing issues and enhancing the life of the equipment."

Dealers and customers can access telematics data through the MY DEVELON fleet management system on a computer or through an app on a smartphone.

"This is a win-win situation for DEVELON and Stewart & Stevenson," said Morgan Stallings, senior director of product management and marketing of DEVELON. "We're able to grow our dealer network in key metropolitan areas while Stewart & Stevenson adds construction equipment to its existing product offering."

