DFW Airport completes the monumental move of massive prefabricated modules for new Terminal F, showcasing innovation in construction. The $4 billion expansion, planned for 31 gates by 2027, aims to enhance services for American Airlines and other carriers, positioning DFW as a hub of economic growth in North Texas.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport photo The airport completed the last of six module moves that make up the structure for Terminal F.

The future of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) continues to take shape with the completion of its latest construction milestone — the historic move of six prefabricated module structures that have come together to create the framework for the first phase of the airport's new Terminal F.

On August 8, 2025, the airport completed the last of six module moves that make up the structure for Terminal F. The modules, some nearly as large as a football field, were moved overnight during a two-week period using self-propelled modular transporters along one of DFW's airside taxiways. The structures were then placed onto the foundations constructed at the Terminal F site, where the facility will now proceed to the next stage of construction.

This is DFW's third project to deploy the innovative module-based method to reconstruct or expand its terminal facilities, with the most recent moves being the largest modules for a terminal expansion at any airport. The modules for Terminal F are approximately four times larger than the structures moved earlier this year for the ongoing expansion of Terminal C. The largest of the six modules measured 278 ft. long by 136 ft. wide and weighed 3,320 tons — about as heavy as 12 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner widebody aircraft.

"This milestone reflects the dedication and vision of the many teams who are building the future of our airport," said DFW's CEO Chris McLaughlin. "Together with our partners, we are delivering infrastructure through innovation and collaboration that will serve the growing needs of north Texas while setting the stage for the next era of DFW's development. By embracing modular construction, we are finding smarter ways to deliver results faster, with less impact on travelers."

The milestone serves as another example of how DFW has used modular construction for the development of terminal facilities and further showcases the benefits it brings to airports.

"DFW is at the forefront of innovation in terminal construction, continually redefining what's possible," said Mohamed Charkas, DFW's executive vice president of infrastructure and development. "The time we save using modular construction techniques is crucial for fostering the growth of our community and supporting our airline partners. We are steadfast in our commitment to being an economic engine for north Texas."

In May 2025, DFW and American Airlines announced the decision to expand the scope and accelerate the phasing of the new Terminal F. With the first phase of construction already under way, DFW has been hard at work designing the subsequent phases while concurrently construction the modules off-site. The first phase of the Terminal F expansion program is anticipated to open with 15 gates in 2027.

The estimated $4 billion Terminal F is planned to ultimately deliver a total of 31 gates to be serviced entirely by American Airlines, expand capacity for international operations and widebody aircraft and include areas to facilitate parking, ticketing, check-in, security screening and baggage operations. American will return some gates in other areas of the airport, which will help facilitate the growth of other airlines at DFW as well. In addition to a new centralized Skylink Station, which is included with the first phase of construction, the final configuration will provide a walking connection with Terminal D.

The design-build team for the first phase of Terminal F is Innovation Next+, a joint venture comprised of Archer Western Construction, Turner Construction Company, Phillips May Corporation, H. J. Russell & Company and CARCON Industries, with PGAL, Gensler and Muller2 as design team members.

