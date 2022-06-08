Diamond Equipment Inc. announced the retirement of Dan Hengen, who had served as CFO since 1999. (Diamond Equipment photo)

Diamond Equipment Inc. announced the appointment of Dan Berry as the company's new chief financial officer (CFO) and the retirement of Dan Hengen, who had served as CFO since 1999.

"Dan Hengen's contribution to the company cannot be overstated. He's done a tremendous job and helped us get to where we are today," said Dave Clement, president of Diamond Equipment. "Over the past 23 years, Dan and I grew to be close personal friends. He is a trusted advisor, and his presence will be missed. All of us at Diamond Equipment wish him nothing but the very best in his well-deserved retirement."

Berry was hired in March of 2021 to work under the tutelage of Hengen to gain hands-on experience of Diamond Equipment's accounting processes and ensure a seamless transition.

"When filling management positions, we like to have the individual work with our company for at least a year," said Clement. "That way they have time to gain an understanding of our business and hit the ground running when it's time to take over.

"We're very fortunate to have Dan Berry join the Diamond Equipment team as our new CFO. He's a perfect fit for the company. Dan gets along well with all our employees and is making a strong contribution toward the profitability of our organization. He's brought a new perspective and has introduced fresh ideas in his approach as our CFO," said Clement.

Berry's background includes nine years of experience working as a CPA at Harding, Shymanski & Co., a regional accounting firm serving closely held businesses in southern Indiana and western Kentucky. While there, he specialized and served clients in the construction and wholesale industries. More recently, Berry served as the CFO for Advantix Development Corporation, a non-profit dedicated to the development, construction and operation of affordable housing throughout the state of Indiana.

Diamond Equipment was founded by Terry Clement as a Case dealership in Evansville, Ind., in 1969. Today the dealership is helmed by Terry's son, Dave Clement and has grown to operate five locations in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee. Carrying on the Clement family tradition, Dave's two sons, Chase and Travis, represent the third generation of family involvement in the business.

Diamond Equipment is an authorized dealer of Case Construction equipment and also represents Hyundai, Imperial Trailers, JLG, Rokbak, Skyjack, Skytrak, Sullair, Takeuchi, Towmaster Trailers, Indeco and Rammer hydraulic hammers as well as ground engaging tools and attachments. CEG

