Diamond Mowers' mini brush cutter Pro X has won three industry awards, recognizing its innovation and performance excellence. The attachment excels in clearing dense brush and vegetation, appealing to contractors, rental businesses, and construction professionals.Visit diamondmowers.com for more details.

Diamond Mowers photo Diamond Mowers’ mini brush cutter Pro X has been recognized with three top industry awards celebrating product innovation and performance excellence.

Diamond Mowers' mini brush cutter Pro X has been recognized with three top industry awards celebrating product innovation and performance excellence.

The attachment was named among the winners of OPE+'s "Twenty for 2025 New Product Awards," selected for Rental Magazine's "2025 Editor's Choice Awards," and earned a spot on Equipment Today's "2025 Contractors' Top 50 New Products" list.

"We are honored by this recognition and pleased by the positive response to this new offering," said Nate Cleveringa, vice president of engineering and product management of Diamond Mowers. "These awards underscore the impact our mini brush cutter Pro X is making across multiple sectors of the industry. From contractors to rental houses, professionals are discovering its ability to clear land faster, reduce manual labor and maximize the value of compact equipment."

Redefining Stand-On Performance

Launched earlier this year, the mini brush cutter Pro X is modeled after Diamond's brush cutter Pro X and engineered specifically for the mini skid steer market. Its spindle-driven blade system provides 25 percent more cutting capacity than standard models, enabling operators to slice through dense brush, thick vegetation, and trees up to 5 in. in diameter. The 42 in. cutting width makes the compact attachment ideal for landscaping, lot reclamation, trail maintenance and vegetation control in tight environments.

Constructed with thick commercial-grade steel, the mini brush cutter Pro X also features hydraulic hose protection, castle nut fasteners for blade security and optional universal safety guarding that help maximize reliability, safety and long-term usability.

About the Awards

OPE+'s "Twenty for 2025 New Product Awards" highlight the outdoor power equipment industry's most promising new tools and technologies. This annual program celebrates products that expand professional capabilities, improve ease of use and deliver measurable performance advantages in the field. Recognition in this program validates the mini brush cutter Pro X as a standout solution for landscaping and land management professionals who rely on compact equipment to tackle big jobs, according to Diamond Mowers.

Rental Magazine's "2025 Editor's Choice Awards" showcase products that generate strong interest from rental business owners and customers alike. Honorees are chosen based on innovation, market impact and overall value to the rental industry. With its robust construction, universal appeal and ability to maximize the productivity of stand-on skid steers, the mini brush cutter Pro X proved itself a natural fit for the rental channel and a clear winner in this year's program, according to Diamond Mowers.

Equipment Today's "Contractors' Top 50 New Products" recognizes the most innovative and impactful equipment as determined directly by the publication's readership of construction professionals. Winners are selected based on the level of engagement each product generates on ForConstructionPros.com, reflecting the solutions that contractors are most eager to learn about and integrate into their operations. The inclusion of the mini brush cutter Pro X on this list underscores its ability to meet real-world demands for efficiency, durability and versatility, according to Diamond Mowers.

"These accolades reflect the confidence our industry partners and end-users have in Diamond Mowers' equipment," said Cleveringa. "The mini brush cutter Pro X is proof that big performance can come in a compact package, and we're proud to see it recognized by some of the most trusted names in construction, outdoor power equipment and rental."

For more information, visit diamondmowers.com

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories