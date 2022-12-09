List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Diamond Mowers Slices Trees, Brush With Brush Cutter Pro X

Fri December 09, 2022 - National Edition
Diamond Mowers


Ideal for large-scale brush clearing applications, the brush cutter Pro X has three hardened steel knives that are built to swing, allowing them to break away when in contact with rocks.
Ideal for large-scale brush clearing applications, the brush cutter Pro X has three hardened steel knives that are built to swing, allowing them to break away when in contact with rocks.

Diamond Mowers' heavy-duty, hydraulically driven 40 in. excavator brush cutter Pro X slices trees and brush up to 4 in. in diameter and is equipped with a spring-loaded retractable shield to deflect debris.

Its simple design keeps operation and maintenance costs low, and it's most productive on tall grass, small trees, fence lines and large-scale brush clearing applications due to the Tri-Hex mulching disc that provides powerful inertia in tough conditions and prevents material build-up between the deck and blade carrier.

The excavator brush cutter Pro X also comes available in 50, 60 and 72 in. cutting widths to handle materials up to 10 in. in diameter.

For more information, visit www.diamondmowers.com.




Today's top stories

Crews Find Link to Past During I-94 Widening Project in Michigan

John Deere Debuts Next Phase of Performance Tiering Excavators, Including Mid-Size 200 G-Tier

Sherwin Williams' $300M HQ Under Way in Cleveland

Waterbury, Conn.,Transformation Continues With Mixmaster Project

Hamm Introduces New Compactors in HC Series for Earthworks

CNH Industrial Ceases Sale of Construction Equipment in China

New $25M Project Upgrading Bennington, Vt., Hospital's Main Entrance, ED

Design of Pedestrian Swing Bridge Along Camden, N.J., Waterfront to Begin



 

Read more about...

Attachments Brush Cutters / Mulchers Diamond Mowers Excavators






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA