Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Fri December 09, 2022 - National Edition
Diamond Mowers' heavy-duty, hydraulically driven 40 in. excavator brush cutter Pro X slices trees and brush up to 4 in. in diameter and is equipped with a spring-loaded retractable shield to deflect debris.
Its simple design keeps operation and maintenance costs low, and it's most productive on tall grass, small trees, fence lines and large-scale brush clearing applications due to the Tri-Hex mulching disc that provides powerful inertia in tough conditions and prevents material build-up between the deck and blade carrier.
The excavator brush cutter Pro X also comes available in 50, 60 and 72 in. cutting widths to handle materials up to 10 in. in diameter.
For more information, visit www.diamondmowers.com.