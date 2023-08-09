Our Main Office
Diamond Mowers, a manufacturer of mowing, mulching and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer and excavator markets, has launched a new online portal designed to provide dealers with everything they need to know about and sell Diamond Mowers' products and services — all in one location.
Available exclusively to the company's network of equipment dealers, "Diamond on Demand" allows sales professionals to conveniently access everything from sales and marketing materials to product training, customer care resources, parts lists and more.
"Being a great supplier is about more than just offering great tools. It's about partnership and providing support where and when its needed," said Dan Stachel, executive vice president of Diamond Mowers. "That's the inspiration behind Diamond on Demand, where our valued dealers will find everything they need to make them experts on our products, services and brand at their fingertips."
Developed with dealers in mind and based on customer feedback, the easy-to-use portal provides a one-stop-shop for information and resources related to Diamond Mowers, including:
"At Diamond Mowers, we are committed to being the best possible partner to our customers," noted Stachel. "When developing this new portal, we spoke extensively with our dealers to better understand the information and resources they need to make their jobs easier and to help their teams feel comfortable and confident recommending our brand and products. Diamond on Demand is the direct outcome of those conversations and a prime example of our commitment to being the best partner in the industry."
Diamond on Demand will be continually updated with new information and resources based on dealer feedback and needs. To request access to the Diamond on Demand portal, speak with your Diamond Mowers representative.
