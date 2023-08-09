List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    'Diamond On Demand' Portal Turns Equipment Dealers Into Diamond Mowers Experts

    Wed August 09, 2023 - National Edition
    Diamond Mowers


    Diamond Mowers, a manufacturer of mowing, mulching and brush cutting equipment for the municipal, skid-steer and excavator markets, has launched a new online portal designed to provide dealers with everything they need to know about and sell Diamond Mowers' products and services — all in one location.

    Available exclusively to the company's network of equipment dealers, "Diamond on Demand" allows sales professionals to conveniently access everything from sales and marketing materials to product training, customer care resources, parts lists and more.

    "Being a great supplier is about more than just offering great tools. It's about partnership and providing support where and when its needed," said Dan Stachel, executive vice president of Diamond Mowers. "That's the inspiration behind Diamond on Demand, where our valued dealers will find everything they need to make them experts on our products, services and brand at their fingertips."

    Developed with dealers in mind and based on customer feedback, the easy-to-use portal provides a one-stop-shop for information and resources related to Diamond Mowers, including:

    • Company News — the latest updates and information from Diamond Mowers, such as new product announcements and enhancements, updated price lists, quarterly Diamond Pulse videos and quick links for new dealers to get up and running successfully;
    • Sales Materials — up-to-date product brochures, parts and pricing lists, recommended stock items, and other materials available for downloading, plus access to an online print store where dealers can order collateral materials in custom quantities and have them shipped directly to their showroom locations;
    • Equipment Configurators — detailed product specifications (e.g., dimensions, cut width, flow ranges and weight) organized by brand and carrier to ensure perfect attachment/machine pairings;
    • Marketing Assets — a robust library of resources ranging from downloadable logos, website kits and branded gear to suggested content for use on dealers' social channels, along with blog articles and customer testimonials that can be customized and leveraged to educate and excite customers about the brand;
    • Training — manuals and videos covering product overviews, operational demonstrations and service tips to help customers train and troubleshoot on-site;
    • Diamond Care — direct access to Diamond customer service experts and associated support assets.

    "At Diamond Mowers, we are committed to being the best possible partner to our customers," noted Stachel. "When developing this new portal, we spoke extensively with our dealers to better understand the information and resources they need to make their jobs easier and to help their teams feel comfortable and confident recommending our brand and products. Diamond on Demand is the direct outcome of those conversations and a prime example of our commitment to being the best partner in the industry."

    Diamond on Demand will be continually updated with new information and resources based on dealer feedback and needs. To request access to the Diamond on Demand portal, speak with your Diamond Mowers representative.

    For more information, visit diamondmowers.com.




