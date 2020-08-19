Diamond's Machines Put to Test at Farm-Rite Demo

Farm-Rite Equipment of Willmar, Minn., and Diamond Mowers teamed up for a demonstration of Diamond products that clear the way for any project. On July 23, customers had the opportunity to view first-hand how Diamond Mowers' machines mow down brush and remove trees at a demo site in Willmar.

"This is a great spot to be able to show our customers these products being used in the field," said Dan Ronning, general manager of Farm-Rite equipment. "The added bonus is this is an area that needs to be cleared of trees and brush anyway."

Gary Manzer, city supervisor of public works, had a chance to work the stump grinder during the demonstration. He explained that the city of Willmar cuts down 200 to 300 trees every year. The project has been subbed out over the years, but now, the city would like to do the project in house.

"The city has worked with Farm-Rite for years for parts service and rentals," Manzer said. "The employees there are very honest, straightforward and are a great group to work with."

The city has decided to purchase the 21-in. Diamond stump grinder from Farm-Rite equipment.

During the demo, customers were able to see four Diamond Mowers skid steer attachments in action: the forestry disc mulcher, stump grinder, rotary mower and drum mulcher.

Forestry Disc Mulcher

Ideal for large mulching and brush cutting applications, the disc mulcher has hardened steel teeth that can be easily sharpened, and is equipped with a chain guard to reduce debris build up.

The disc mulcher has a cut width of 60 in.; has 48 hardened steel teeth; and can clear trees with as much as a 14-in. diameter.

Stump Grinders

Diamond Mowers' reflex stump grinder features a 1-in. thick grinding wheel for smooth cutting; is available in either a 24- or 26-in. wheel diameter; and offers dual-direction cutting.

The Miller stump grinder offers six-way grinding wheel positioning; has a 26-in. wheel diameter; and is available for high-flow skid steers.

Rotary Mower

For large-scale brush clearing, Diamond offers its rotary mower with hardened steel blades, built to break away when it makes contact with rocks. This unit can clear small trees (up to 10-in. diameter) and is available in 60-, 72- or 84-in. cutting widths.

Its tri-hex disc is 50,000 psi rated steel, which is durable and makes for easy maintenance, according to Diamond Mowers.

Drum Mulcher

For small to large mulching applications, the Diamond drum mulcher offers versatility and productivity. With two types of teeth — four-point hardened steel and twin maul carbide — it can be suited to the job at hand.

The drum mulcher is offered in 60- or 72-in. cutting width and has anti-wrap plates to keep material from becoming caught. It can mulch material to less than 1 in.

"Being able to show our products in action in the field and to be able to show the different sizes, optional carbide teeth and different applications of our product lines is invaluable," said Paul Schreurs, Diamond Mower Midwest sales manager. "Farm-Rite has been great in setting up these demos for contractors and cities alike to ‘try before you buy.' It has been just great." CEG

