--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Diamond's Machines Put to Test at Farm-Rite Demo

Wed August 19, 2020 - Midwest Edition #17
CEG


(L-R): Jay Kockler, David Cox, Dan Ronning, Paul Schruers and Dean Schreiner were on hand at Farm Rite’s Diamond Mowers demo day. Diamond Mowers’ 26-in. skid steer miller stump grinder features a 1-in. thick grinding wheel for smooth cutting. The 26-in. skid steer miller stump grinder is available in either a 24- or 26-in. wheel diameter. Dual direction cutting is just one feature of Diamond Mowers’ 26-in. skid steer miller stump grinder. (L-R): Jay Kockler of St. Cloud; Dean Schreiner of Long Prairie; Paul Schruers of Diamond Mowers; Gary Manzer of Willmar Public Works; and Dan Ronning of Willmar saw what Diamond Mowers’ 26-in. skid steer miller stump grinder could do. These Bobcat skid steers are all set to go to work with Diamond Mowers’ DLR072-C skid steer rotary mower; FDS072-C skid steer drum mulcher; and FBS060-CP skid steer forestry mulcher – Piston series attachments. (L-R): David Cox of Dassel; Dean Schreiner of Long Prairie; and Jay Kockler of St. Cloud take a break during the demonstration. For small to large mulching applications, Diamond Mowers’ FDS060-C skid steer drum mulcher offers versatility and productivity. Ideal for large mulching and brush cutting applications, the FBS060-CP skid steer forestry disc mulcher Piston series has hardened steel teeth that can be easily sharpened. The FBS060-CP skid steer forestry disc mulcher Piston series has a cut width of 60 in.; has 48 hardened steel teeth; and can clear trees with as much as a 14-in. diameter.

Farm-Rite Equipment of Willmar, Minn., and Diamond Mowers teamed up for a demonstration of Diamond products that clear the way for any project. On July 23, customers had the opportunity to view first-hand how Diamond Mowers' machines mow down brush and remove trees at a demo site in Willmar.

"This is a great spot to be able to show our customers these products being used in the field," said Dan Ronning, general manager of Farm-Rite equipment. "The added bonus is this is an area that needs to be cleared of trees and brush anyway."

Gary Manzer, city supervisor of public works, had a chance to work the stump grinder during the demonstration. He explained that the city of Willmar cuts down 200 to 300 trees every year. The project has been subbed out over the years, but now, the city would like to do the project in house.

"The city has worked with Farm-Rite for years for parts service and rentals," Manzer said. "The employees there are very honest, straightforward and are a great group to work with."

The city has decided to purchase the 21-in. Diamond stump grinder from Farm-Rite equipment.

During the demo, customers were able to see four Diamond Mowers skid steer attachments in action: the forestry disc mulcher, stump grinder, rotary mower and drum mulcher.

Forestry Disc Mulcher

Ideal for large mulching and brush cutting applications, the disc mulcher has hardened steel teeth that can be easily sharpened, and is equipped with a chain guard to reduce debris build up.

The disc mulcher has a cut width of 60 in.; has 48 hardened steel teeth; and can clear trees with as much as a 14-in. diameter.

Stump Grinders

Diamond Mowers' reflex stump grinder features a 1-in. thick grinding wheel for smooth cutting; is available in either a 24- or 26-in. wheel diameter; and offers dual-direction cutting.

The Miller stump grinder offers six-way grinding wheel positioning; has a 26-in. wheel diameter; and is available for high-flow skid steers.

Rotary Mower

For large-scale brush clearing, Diamond offers its rotary mower with hardened steel blades, built to break away when it makes contact with rocks. This unit can clear small trees (up to 10-in. diameter) and is available in 60-, 72- or 84-in. cutting widths.

Its tri-hex disc is 50,000 psi rated steel, which is durable and makes for easy maintenance, according to Diamond Mowers.

Drum Mulcher

For small to large mulching applications, the Diamond drum mulcher offers versatility and productivity. With two types of teeth — four-point hardened steel and twin maul carbide — it can be suited to the job at hand.

The drum mulcher is offered in 60- or 72-in. cutting width and has anti-wrap plates to keep material from becoming caught. It can mulch material to less than 1 in.

"Being able to show our products in action in the field and to be able to show the different sizes, optional carbide teeth and different applications of our product lines is invaluable," said Paul Schreurs, Diamond Mower Midwest sales manager. "Farm-Rite has been great in setting up these demos for contractors and cities alike to ‘try before you buy.' It has been just great." CEG

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.


Read more about...

Attachments Brush Cutters / Mulchers Diamond Mowers Farm-Rite Equipment, Inc. Forest Machines Forestry Attachments Minnesota stump grinder


 