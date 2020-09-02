DICA Announces LiftGuard Magnetic Sling Protectors

LiftGuard magnetic sling protectors are available in medium duty and heavy duty models. Specialty grooved units designed for I-beams and coil units for lifting steel coils also are available.

DICA announced a brand name change for its acquired Linton Rigging Gear line of products to "LiftGuard magnetic sling protectors. "LiftGuard joined the DICA family of engineered products following the company's acquisition of Linton Rigging Gear earlier this year.

LiftGuard sling protectors prevent damage to slings caused by contact with abrasive edges, corners or protrusions from loads being lifted. They also keep the sling away from other significant contact points during lifting operations. Medium duty, heavy duty and coil edge protectors have magnets installed to make the placement of these edge protectors simple, safe and efficient, according to the manufacturer.

As a bonus, LiftGuard protectors weigh 1/7th the weight of steel. They are available with optional Velcro straps to ensure proper sling placement, allowing the protectors to stay attached to the slings when removing them from loads placed at higher elevations.

"We made the name change to highlight the phenomenal dual sling and load protection benefit LiftGuard provides. All slings, especially synthetic web and round slings, can be damaged during lifting, and loads are susceptible to damage from chain and wire rope slings if they are not properly protected," said Kris Koberg, CEO of DICA.

"Edge protection with sling use is critical in preventing sling failure and is an OSHA requirement and ASME standard," he explained. (OHSA 29 CFR 1910.184(c)(9) and ANSI B30.9)

When using synthetic web slings, the capacity of medium and heavy duty LiftGuard edge protectors is calculated at 12,500 psi/1 in. of sling width per protector. When using synthetic round slings, wire rope slings, or chain slings, LiftGuard product capacities are 12,500 psi of compressive strength per protector.

In addition to cut and abrasion protection, LiftGuard Sling Protectors also provide sling capacity benefits. The shape of each LiftGuard protector creates a D/d ratio of 5/1 or 5. This high D/d ratio allows users to utilize 75 to 90 percent of their sling capacity. Lower D/d ratios severely limit sling capacity utilization and can lead to sling overload, according to the manufacturer.

LiftGuard Magnetic Sling Protectors are available in medium duty and heavy duty models. Specialty grooved units are designed for I-beams and coil units are available for lifting steel coils.

Medium duty protectors are ideal for use with all synthetic web slings. They can be used with wire rope and chain slings when lighter loads or lower frequency use is planned.

Heavy duty protectors are specially designed for lifting heavy loads with wire rope and chain slings. The additional material thickness allows for better load distribution and long-term durability.

Grooved protectors are available in both medium and heavy duty models. These protectors allow for a secure connection to the flange of an "I-Beam" or the edge of a steel plate.

Coil protectors are designed to fit securely within the center bore and top radius of steel coils.

"Cut and damaged slings are the cause of many rigging related accidents. Using LiftGuard eliminates the need to use makeshift load or sling protection, or take unnecessary risks. We are excited to bring the LiftGuard product line, and all of its merits to the industries we serve," said Koberg.

