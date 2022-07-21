DICA began its move to the new Urbandale headquarters at the beginning of year. Manufacturing and office activities are now fully operational in the new building.

DICA announced its move to a new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Urbandale, Iowa. This will double the company's manufacturing capabilities for both standard and custom products.

"A consolidation from multiple facilities in rural Iowa to a large, single manufacturing and office space enables us to provide an even higher level of customer service," said Kris Koberg, CEO of DICA.

In addition to investment in new equipment, the facility expands warehouse space for its full line of outrigger pads, crane pads, cribbing, access mats and sling protection products.

"It is part of our strategy to keep products in stock and available for immediate shipment," said Doug Herman, COO. "A larger inventory combined with our strategic location near Interstates 35 and 80 improves logistics, reducing transportation costs and speeding delivery times for customers," he said.

In most cases, one-day turnaround on shipping is possible.

"We currently are using only half of the total 60,000 sq. ft. under roof space, which positions DICA for future growth," said Koberg.

By centralizing all activities in the Des Moines metropolitan area, DICA has access to a greater talent pool and makes it more convenient for customers to do business with the company, the company said.

Herman joined DICA in 2021. He has more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing and distribution operations of industrial equipment and products.

"Doug's strength is in manufacturing processes and control initiatives. He will make sure our production has the capacity to meet future needs of customers," said Koberg.

For more information, visit www.dicausa.com.

