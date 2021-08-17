SafetyTech outrigger pads are approved for use in temperatures to minus 40F.

DICA recently closed a historic sale in Antarctica to the United States Antarctic Program (USAP). With this purchase, DICA's outrigger pads and crane pads are now in use on all seven continents and in more than 50 countries around the world.

USAP — which supports the Antarctic Treaty, a conservation effort to protect native plants, animals and their habitats — purchased a set of SafetyTech outrigger pads. The purchase was made at the recommendation of a crane operator who had previous experience using the SafetyTech outrigger pads. SafetyTech outrigger pads are approved for use in temperatures to minus 40F.

"Antarctic ground conditions in the area where these are intended to be used consist primarily of volcanic rock or solid ice. SafetyTech outrigger pads have unbreakable strength, industrial grade safety texturing and deliver reliable performance in demanding and unpredictable environments, making them perfect for USAP's needs," said Kris Koberg, CEO of DICA.

"In addition to standard SafetyTech outrigger pads like those purchased by USAP, we frequently design custom load distribution solutions for unique applications," said Koberg. "Whether it's custom designed crawler mats, FiberMax crane pads, SafetyTech pads, ProStack cribbing, custom jack pads or foundation shoring, DICA's engineered stabilizer products are widely used by all five branches of the U.S. armed forces, NASA, nuclear facilities and electric utility, crane, mining and drilling operations," he said.

USAP's SafetyTech outrigger pads shipped from Iowa in April and will arrive in Antarctica for the 2021/2022 summer season.

For more information, visit www.dicausa.com.

