DICA's Kris Koberg Named to SC&RA's Safety Education & Training Committee

Thu May 07, 2020 - National Edition
DICA


Kris Koberg
Kris Koberg

Kris Koberg, CEO of DICA, was recently named to serve a three-year term on the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association's (SC&RA) Crane & Rigging Group Safety Education & Training Committee. Koberg's nomination was approved on April 30 during the association's web-based committee meeting.

The mission of this committee is to monitor events and recommend actions on safety related issues, including safety programming, legislative, regulatory and standard settings; and, active liaison with the Ironworkers Labor/Management Safety Advisory Committee.

Koberg joined his family's business in 2011. Respected as an industry thought-leader, Koberg brings nine years of industry experience to the committee.

"It's an honor to serve the crane and rigging industry and represent our company and family. I'm looking forward to serving on the committee and working to fulfill the mission of improving the safety in our industry," said Koberg.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



