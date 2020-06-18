Dielco Announces Purchase Agreement for Three New Link-Belts

Link-Belt Cranes, distributor Mardian Equipment and Dielco Crane Service Inc. of Las Vegas, announced the purchase of four new cranes at ConExpo 2020 — one new 100-ton (90-t) 100|RT rough terrain crane, and two 100-ton (90-t) HTC-86100 telescopic truck cranes.

(L-R) are Gene Allen of Dielco Crane Service Inc.; Amy McKeehan of Link-Belt Cranes; Steven Knight of Mardian Equipment; Paul Campbell of Link-Belt Cranes; Dick Dieleman of Dielco Crane Service Inc.; and Scott Dighans and Melvin Porter, both of Link-Belt Cranes.

