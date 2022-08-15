Whether operating a ride-on trencher or walk-behind machine, it’s the performance parts — the chain, teeth and sprockets (CTS) — that help keep crews efficient and profitable. To maintain jobsite uptime, it’s important for industry professionals to be diligent with regular CTS maintenance and equipment best practices.

Hardscape, landscape and dedicated green industry professionals know that the productivity of an operation is often determined by their equipment.

Whether operating a ride-on trencher or walk-behind machine, it's the performance parts — the chain, teeth and sprockets (CTS) — that help keep crews efficient and profitable. To maintain jobsite uptime, it's important for industry professionals to be diligent with regular CTS maintenance and equipment best practices.

It is not always easy, however, to know when maintenance on the CTS system is required or what visual clues are indicative of equipment repairs. This is especially true as one part of the CTS system can often wear at a different rate than the others.

Here are a few CTS maintenance tips that will keep contractors digging efficiently and machines hard at work.

Understand Equipment's Limitations

One of the most common causes of CTS wear and tear occurs when a system is forced to perform a task beyond what the machine is designed to do.

Many contractors think that if the trencher's engine starts, then the digging system is ready to work. But depending on the jobsite conditions where the equipment is being used, the CTS components need to be frequently monitored to maintain jobsite efficiency.

To ensure that trenchers are in peak condition, it's important to know the limitations of the machine and correctly match the CTS system to the conditions that they are digging in. Not properly outfitting the CTS system with the correct chain and teeth for the ground conditions can lead to increased wear and tear on the digging system and trencher unit — ultimately causing costly downtime.

Stay Vigilant on Visual Clues

Understanding visual clues are imperative to keeping equipment efficient. But, what exactly should contractors look for when inspecting their CTS components?

One answer is an apple core. The main wear component on a digging system is the chain rollers. If the rollers start to look like an apple core — or if the pin is visible — then it's time to replace it. Because the roller is the one component of the CTS system that is constantly used, operators should be sure to inspect it often.

While looking at the rollers, it's also important to inspect the sprockets. Sprockets are engineered to interact with the trencher chain to enhance the overall performance and wear life of all digging components.

When the teeth on a sprocket start "thinning" it is time for a replacement. It is strongly recommended that customers replace the head-shaft sprocket when replacing the digging chain. Not changing the sprocket will likely lead to premature wear on the new chain and will end up costing you more money.

Look for Tooth Wear, Tear

Another indicator of CTS component wear and tear can be seen on the trencher's teeth.

Manufacturers like Ditch Witch often apply carbide to reinforce the strength of the teeth and extend the life of a machine. However, when that carbide begins to wear down to the base steel, the tooth becomes worn and risks breaking off.

A worn-down tooth can negatively impact a machine's efficiency. For example, when the front tooth begins to thin — and it is not addressed — the other teeth are then forced to take more of the shock load and the brunt of the labor. This can prematurely wear out the other teeth and risk the loss of teeth altogether.

As a best practice, contractors should either replace teeth that have worn down right away or replace all the teeth together. This will help save time, money and minimize additional tooth wear and tear.

Check Proper Chain Tension

Chain tension plays an important role in how the machine operates. Improperly tensioned chains will lead to premature wear and will not perform as well.

To prevent abnormal wear and tear on trencher chains, operators should ensure that the chain has the appropriate tension by regularly checking its fit. This will ultimately improve productivity and prevent any lost revenue from efficiency lags or downtime. The proper tension for a trencher chain can be found in the operator's manual for the equipment.

Chains are available in multiple sizes for a variety of different trenchers. When checking the tension, contractors should ensure the chain is not sagging or too tight. If chains do begin to sag, they'll vibrate the equipment and cause unnecessary wear; if chains are too tight, different wear patterns on the sprocket or sidebars will begin to appear.

It's important for contractors to keep in mind that larger trenchers require bigger chains that will require more sag than smaller equipment. As such, industry experts agree that a good rule of thumb when checking proper chain tension on a standard walk-behind trencher is that two to three fingers should fit between the chain and the lower part of the boom.

Match Tooth Configuration to Soil Conditions

Success is all about using the right tool for the job. For trenchers, that means knowing the correct tooth configuration for the kind of soil and ground conditions on the job site. Not only will this help extend the life of the trencher, but it also will keep operators efficient and profitable.

For example, a cup tooth is the standard utility tooth for most soil conditions. It is designed for soft and medium-type soils and has a scooped shape. Due to natural wear and tear, cup teeth will often lose their hard surface. Signs of excessive wear are noticeable at the wider points of the teeth, and wear will begin to show into the body of the tooth. In cases of extreme wear, the tooth will shear off, drastically reducing productivity

Another tooth that plays an important role in the digging process is the shark tooth. Named for its resemblance to a shark's tooth, it is designed to pick and break through harder soil. This is ideal for operators trenching through rocky or frozen ground. However, it's important for contractors to frequently check for fractures or chips in the teeth and replace them immediately to minimize equipment damage and downtime.

If a job site is filled with rocky soil, an alligator tooth can help contractors stay efficient. It constantly rotates while in operation, meaning that the teeth chip away at different parts of the soil throughout the digging process. However, if contractors notice any teeth at a standstill, they should inspect the teeth immediately and replace as necessary.

Regardless of soil conditions, it's always best practice for contractors to consult their local Ditch Witch dealer to help ensure they are set up for success.

Maintaining Jobsite Success

When it comes to extending the life of a trencher and boosting the bottom line, following best practices and adhering to recommended maintenance routines play a critical role. However, contractors who look for visual clues of wear and tear understand that not all soil is created equal, know that different size trenchers require different chain tension and understand that every piece of equipment has its limitations can keep their trenchers digging deep and ensure jobsite safety and success.

