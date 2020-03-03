--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Ditch Witch Orange Intel Fleet Management System Helps Contractors Work Smarter

Tue March 03, 2020 - National Edition
Ditch Witch


Equipment owners can keep track of their fleet's performance and increase the profitability of their business through the Ditch Witch fleet management tool. The company has launched the Orange Intel Fleet Management System to centralize fleet and machine information, maintenance indicators and other data to enable contractors to more effectively and efficiently run their business.

The easy-to-use, intuitive system delivers vital data and insights into Ditch Witch equipment, keeping contractors up to date on machine performance, location and security. To maximize jobsite profitability and machine effectiveness, the system keeps a detailed history of machine intelligence and overall fleet performance, so contractors can better plan for future workloads and estimate hours for new jobs.

"Today's contractors are becoming more and more technical, with data and machine insights used in everyday situations," said Tyler Schwandt, Ditch Witch product manager of parts and telematics. "With Orange Intel, contractors can monitor their fleet's performance and jobsite history to improve overall business profitability and effectiveness on and off the jobsite. Data is available 24/7 via any mobile device to help underground construction contractors work smarter and gain valuable machine insights anytime, anywhere."

The Orange Intel application gives contractors power at their fingertips to monitor and create maintenance plans, keeping equipment running productively from one project to another. Through comprehensive reporting capabilities, operators have the power to track individual machine indicators, including working and idle hours, which enables them to schedule routine maintenance. The technical data provided in each machine can illuminate potential problems before they occur, such as keeping an eye on fuel and DEF levels, battery performance and other vital systems.

Contractors also can utilize the system to keep their equipment safe and protected. With the ability to insert GPS-based, geofencing options, contractors can digitally construct a "fence" around their shop yards or job sites to track equipment movement and locate a lost or stolen machine. The notifications are then sent directly to contractors' desktops or mobile devices to keep them updated on fleet and crew status during all hours and in various locations.

The Orange Intel Fleet Management System is available on a number of Ditch Witch products from trenchers to directional drills.

For more information, visit https://www.ditchwitch.com/orange-intel.



