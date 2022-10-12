List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Ditch Witch PT37 Ride-On Plow/Trencher Delivers Powerful Plowing in Reimagined Package

Wed October 12, 2022 - National Edition
Ditch Witch


The PT37 is a dedicated plow with an optional trencher, reel-carrier and hydra-bore configuration to meet a wide range of jobsite needs.
The PT37 is a dedicated plow with an optional trencher, reel-carrier and hydra-bore configuration to meet a wide range of jobsite needs.

Contractors can get a new spin on a reliable classic with the new PT37 ride-on plow/trencher from Ditch Witch. This ride-on plow/trencher brings durability and usability to a proven model while retaining the simple, mechanical design preferred by many contractors.

The PT37 is a dedicated plow with an optional trencher, reel-carrier and hydra-bore configuration to meet a wide range of jobsite needs. An adjustable side-facing seat allows the operator to see all four tires and the plow box while operating.

Further improving its functionality, the PT37 is largely mechanical and features a simplified control display. It also requires less maintenance due to its simplified exhaust cleaning and fewer grease points.

The PT37 ride-on plow/trencher is designed for ease of use and storage. It features a compact footprint, able to scale down to just 36 in. wide so users can enter standard gates and access tight workspaces. Its tires provide cost savings compared to a tracked version and minimizes the impact on yards. An optional dual-wheel configuration provides added traction and stability.

A foldable ROPS design allows users to keep the PT37 on a trailer for easy parking and storage in garages.

A Yanmar diesel engine provides gross 36.8 hp (27.5 kW) at 3,000 rpm to deliver constant performance while plowing, trenching or boring. An optimized plow design provides down pressure to maintain consistent plowing up to 24 in. deep in a variety of conditions.

"The PT37 is based on a proven vibratory plow model that has been the preferred choice of many contractors for decades and remains in high demand for fiber installation," said Brant Kukuk, Ditch Witch compact equipment product manager. "It combines the simple design and operation that users want with the next-generation innovation you expect from Ditch Witch. The result is a simple, compact and powerful utility machine that is ideal for irrigation and telecom projects."

For more information, visit www.ditchwitch.com.




Today's top stories

Excavation Highlights New Highway Improvement Work

John Deere Continues Performance Tiering Rollout With Launch of Large Wheel Loader Line

ABC: Nonresidential Construction Employment Increases by 13,000 in September

Stamford Wrecking Eyes Brass Factory Demolition Completion By December

SW Florida Community Built to Endure Hurricanes, Escapes Ian With Barely a Scratch

Wirtgen W 100 Fi Spearheads New Machine Generation at bauma 2022

New Claymont Rail Station in Delaware to Replace Aging Amtrak Facility

Illinois Tollway Awards $23M in Contracts



 

Read more about...

Ditch Witch New Products trenching Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows underground utilities






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA