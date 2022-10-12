The PT37 is a dedicated plow with an optional trencher, reel-carrier and hydra-bore configuration to meet a wide range of jobsite needs.

Contractors can get a new spin on a reliable classic with the new PT37 ride-on plow/trencher from Ditch Witch. This ride-on plow/trencher brings durability and usability to a proven model while retaining the simple, mechanical design preferred by many contractors.

The PT37 is a dedicated plow with an optional trencher, reel-carrier and hydra-bore configuration to meet a wide range of jobsite needs. An adjustable side-facing seat allows the operator to see all four tires and the plow box while operating.

Further improving its functionality, the PT37 is largely mechanical and features a simplified control display. It also requires less maintenance due to its simplified exhaust cleaning and fewer grease points.

The PT37 ride-on plow/trencher is designed for ease of use and storage. It features a compact footprint, able to scale down to just 36 in. wide so users can enter standard gates and access tight workspaces. Its tires provide cost savings compared to a tracked version and minimizes the impact on yards. An optional dual-wheel configuration provides added traction and stability.

A foldable ROPS design allows users to keep the PT37 on a trailer for easy parking and storage in garages.

A Yanmar diesel engine provides gross 36.8 hp (27.5 kW) at 3,000 rpm to deliver constant performance while plowing, trenching or boring. An optimized plow design provides down pressure to maintain consistent plowing up to 24 in. deep in a variety of conditions.

"The PT37 is based on a proven vibratory plow model that has been the preferred choice of many contractors for decades and remains in high demand for fiber installation," said Brant Kukuk, Ditch Witch compact equipment product manager. "It combines the simple design and operation that users want with the next-generation innovation you expect from Ditch Witch. The result is a simple, compact and powerful utility machine that is ideal for irrigation and telecom projects."

For more information, visit www.ditchwitch.com.

Today's top stories