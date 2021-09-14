To enhance utility and the fiber contractor's experience, while tackling tough jobs on tight schedules, Ditch Witch has introduced the RT70 ride-on trencher.

The newly designed trencher is equipped with features that increase operator comfort and visibility, helping to boost efficiency and profitability on the job site, according to the manufacturer.

For example, the ergonomically designed operator station features an open layout with a 120-degree swivel seat, more leg room and intuitive controls. This enhanced visibility gives operators a full view of the machine — from front tire to back tire and the attachment — helping operators of any experience level increase productivity.

The RT70 also includes a cooling fan to reduce temperature levels in the operator station by moving hot, uncomfortable exhaust out of the side of the machine rather than toward the operator like traditional fans. This helps keep workers safer and more comfortable during long days.

"At Ditch Witch, we understand the challenges that electric and fiber contractors face daily," said Steve Seabolt, product manager, ride-on tractors, Ditch Witch. "The RT70 is compact and maneuverable, yet powerful. This new unit, with its unique features, will allow the operator to tackle tough jobs in tight conditions."

Powered by a 72 hp Yanmar Tier IV Stage V compliant diesel engine, and built with a narrow footprint of 73-in. wide, the RT70 rubber-tire trencher can handle heavy-duty jobs and still easily maneuver around tight job sites, corners and cul-de-sacs with ease. This makes it the perfect go-to trencher to take on even the toughest jobs, according to the manufacturer. It also is available with crab and coordinated steering modes, which allows operators to turn the machine with a steering wheel instead of using two separate levers. This makes it easier to use and frees them up to focus on other parts of the job.

The machine's modular design features a single base unit with the option to move from tires to tracks. And with different attachments, plus a variety of optional add-ons, operators can endlessly reconfigure their machine throughout its lifecycle to customize it for specific job site needs.

The RT70 is built to increase operator productivity with daily maintenance points in one easy-to-access location and a single-piece, easy-open hood. Fast and simple maintenance means that operators can spend their valuable time where it matters most — on the job site.

For more information, visit ditchwitch.com/ride-on/rt70.

