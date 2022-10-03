Dobbs Equipment, a leading John Deere construction equipment dealership, headquartered in Tampa, Fla., has completed the acquisition of Flint Equipment Company's Construction and Forestry John Deere division, adding 18 stores in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

The acquisition of Flint Equipment was completed on Oct. 1, 2022. The acquisition will allow Dobbs Equipment to sell construction, road building and forestry equipment in four states and become one of the largest dealers in the United States.

Some of the brands represented by Dobbs Equipment include John Deere, Wirtgen, Vogele, Hamm, Kleemann, LeeBoy, Cemen Tech, Topcon and FINN, among other brands.

"The addition of new territory is another milestone for all of us," said Dobbs Equipment CEO Adam Tschetter. "This acquisition will allow us to better serve our new and existing customers with superior equipment availability, more used equipment options and best in class sales and parts support. In addition, we will be the logical choice for customers seeking to do work locally or throughout the southeast United States."

