Dobbs Equipment Continues Southeast Expansion With Dealer Acquisition
List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Dobbs Equipment Continues Southeast Expansion With Dealer Acquisition

Mon October 03, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Dobbs Equipment


Dobbs Equipment, a leading John Deere construction equipment dealership, headquartered in Tampa, Fla., has completed the acquisition of Flint Equipment Company's Construction and Forestry John Deere division, adding 18 stores in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina.

The acquisition of Flint Equipment was completed on Oct. 1, 2022. The acquisition will allow Dobbs Equipment to sell construction, road building and forestry equipment in four states and become one of the largest dealers in the United States.

Some of the brands represented by Dobbs Equipment include John Deere, Wirtgen, Vogele, Hamm, Kleemann, LeeBoy, Cemen Tech, Topcon and FINN, among other brands.

"The addition of new territory is another milestone for all of us," said Dobbs Equipment CEO Adam Tschetter. "This acquisition will allow us to better serve our new and existing customers with superior equipment availability, more used equipment options and best in class sales and parts support. In addition, we will be the logical choice for customers seeking to do work locally or throughout the southeast United States."

For more information visit www.DobbsEquipment.com




Today's top stories

BOMAG Innovation Days Showcases Newest Road Products, Capabilities

Joint Venture Builds New Gates, Key Structures On $259M ATL Project

ARTBA Announces 2022-2023 Officers

E&B Paving, Rieth-Riley Construction, Gradex Form Unique Triventure for Widening Project

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America to Highlight New Products at Equip Expo 2022

Kreisel Electric to Expand Battery Production Capacities to More Than 2 GWh

International Attendees, Exhibitors Returning to ConExpo-Con/AGG, IFPE

Work on West Virginia's Laneville Bridge to Ramp Up in Early October



 

Read more about...

Acquisition Business News Dobbs Equipment Flint Equipment Company John Deere






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA