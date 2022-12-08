Adam Tschetter (L), chief executive officer, and Edward Dobbs, chairman, both of Dobbs Equipment. (Photo courtesy of Dobbs Equipment.)

Dobbs Equipment, a leading John Deere construction equipment dealership headquartered in Tampa, Fla., has completed the acquisition of Flint Equipment Company's Construction and Forestry John Deere division, adding 18 stores in Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama.

The acquisition was completed on Oct. 1, 2022. Flint Equipment has retained its power systems and Ag and Turf businesses.

The acquisition will allow Dobbs Equipment to sell construction, road building and forestry equipment in four states and makes Dobbs one of the largest John Deere construction and forestry dealers in the United States. Some of the brands represented by Dobbs Equipment include John Deere, Wirtgen, Vogele, Hamm, Kleemann, LeeBoy, Cemen Tech, Topcon and FINN among other brands.

"The addition of this new territory is another milestone for all of us as it more than doubles our size and geographic coverage," said Dobbs Equipment CEO Adam Tschetter. "This acquisition will allow us to better serve our new and existing customers with superior new and used equipment availability and options, as well as the best-in-class sales and aftermarket parts and service support. For customers performing work either locally or throughout the Southeast U.S., we will be the clear logical choice ."

When asked how the acquisition benefits new and existing customers, Tschetter said that the acquisition will certainly benefit the legacy customers as well as the new Dobbs customers.

"The big takeaway is certainly going to be increased inventory availability," he said. "We will become the dealer that carriers the largest fleet of construction rental equipment and new equipment. So, whether our customers are doing work in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina or southeast Alabama, they will be able to have the convenience of working with one dealer.

"From a product support and aftermarket perspective, we will have a big advantage in having the ability to provide after-sale support that can follow our customer's work throughout the Southeast," he added. "With better access to parts availability throughout nearly 30 locations, the expanded Dobbs dealer network will provide a greater convenience for all aftermarket support. Rather than having to deal with two, three or even four different dealers anymore, they can rely on Dobbs for consistent support.

"We are investing to have more parts on our shelves. That will help customers uptime. I cannot stress enough the convenience we will be able to provide. We have a lot of customers that are working throughout the Southeast. They can now deal with one dealership for all their transactions in a consistent manner. It simplifies the entire process through better support"

Tschetter said that since the close of the transaction Dobbs has worked toward a smooth transition for both customers and employees.

"We are focused on making this transition as painless as possible. All the processes with respect to who they work with as well as which store they work with will remain the same. We are not making any changes to that part of the customer experience and would envision that whatever they are doing today be the same as what they will be doing after the transition. That said, as we invest in each location, opportunities will emerge that will allow us to provide even a better customer service experience moving forward." CEG

