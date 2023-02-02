Doggett will be the exclusive dealer of Wirtgen, Vogele, Hamm and Kleemann equipment, parts and service operating at the seven Doggett locations across the state — Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Broussard, Covington, Monroe, Shreveport and St. Rose. (Photo courtesy of Doggett Equipment)

Effective Jan. 1, 2023, Doggett Machinery Services is the official Wirtgen Group dealer in Louisiana.

Doggett will be the exclusive dealer of Wirtgen, Vogele, Hamm and Kleemann equipment, parts and service operating at the seven Doggett locations across the state — Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Broussard, Covington, Monroe, Shreveport and St. Rose.

John Deere completed the acquisition of the German based road construction equipment manufacturer, Wirtgen Group, in 2017. The Wirtgen Group has five brands across the road construction sector spanning milling, processing, mixing, paving, compaction and rehabilitation.

Derek Paternostro, VP of operations, said, "This new addition to our portfolio of top tier products directly aligns with our current offering and gives us new opportunities in niche markets such as asphalt, crushing and soil stabilization. We will be able to sell, service, and rent the full product offering through our Louisiana locations starting immediately."

"Providing the right solutions to our customers is our number one goal," said Mike Ortiz, senior VP of Doggett John Deere.

"Expanding our product offering to include the Wirtgen Group, our team can now provide the full package solution from the leading industry brands."

For more information, visit www.DoggettEquipment.com.

Today's top stories