Doka Announces Smart Edge Safe Edge Protection & Guardrail System

Thu April 30, 2020 - National Edition
Doka



Doka's Smart Edge protection system is a new engineering solution designed to be installed at perimeter edges, internal openings, elevator shafts and stairs on high-rise construction sites.

A solution for increased safety, reduced labor and simplified site logistics, this guardrail system allows for all operations to be done by a single worker. It is lightweight, with the combined fence and post weight of only 48 lbs. The installation, inspection and maintenance are five to ten times faster as compared to conventional 2x4 or cables, according to the manufacturer.

There are only three basic parts to set up and take down, making logistics quick and simple. The same fence can be used either horizontally or vertically, for 42 or 91 in. high protection. Everything is supplied on one convenient pack -- 25 fences, posts and zip ties -- so there are no loose parts and the work site remains safe and clean.

Fences can easily be swung individually open and closed without modifications, repeated inspections and repairs.

Smart Edge provides additional safety with integrated green-red indicators that reliably confirm to installers and inspectors, at a glance, if the post is correctly installed. The length and angle are easily adjusted by changing the overlap of the fencing – pre-measurement it not needed.

Floor-to-ceiling heights can be reached with standard material from 7 ft. 4 in. to 14 ft. It can be used on both concrete and steel buildings.

The Smart Edge exceeds all applicable US codes and regulations including OSHA, ANSI/ASSE and WISHA/WAC.

For more information, visit www.doka.com.


