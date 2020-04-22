Doka Crews Expect to Complete Circa Resort & Casino in Vegas By December

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Doka Crews Expect to Complete Circa Resort & Casino in Vegas By December

Wed April 22, 2020 - West Edition #9
Doka


The 1.25-million sq.-ft. property is expected to open in December 2020.
The 1.25-million sq.-ft. property is expected to open in December 2020.
The 1.25-million sq.-ft. property is expected to open in December 2020. The entertainment and hospitality hub will include five restaurants, a two-level casino, a large sports book, as well as a rooftop deck and amphitheater with six swimming pools. Doka’s Super Climber SCP is being used in combination with Large-area formwork Top 50 for the concrete core. Super Props with scaffold bracing for larger heights were used and standard truss legs were used for the typical heights.

When complete, the Circa Resort & Casino will be the newest player in downtown Las Vegas on the Fremont Street Experience. Slated to debut in December of 2020, the new luxurious resort will have 777 rooms and suites to fill the 1.25 million-sq.-ft. property. The entertainment and hospitality hub will include five restaurants, a two-level casino, a large sports book, as well as a rooftop deck and amphitheater with six swimming pools.

To build the large, complicated structure, created several challenges. The project required two levels of DokaTruss tables. There also are two levels of reshoring, for 35 levels total. For levels 2 to 6, clear height requires DokaTruss to be supported on Super Props. Level 6 south slab is cantilevered out 1 ft. 4 in. Level 7 south slab is cantilevered out 11 ft. 7 in. And, levels 13 to 35 east slab come in 2 ft. 2 in. from previous level. To perform this, it was necessary to use approximately 20,500 sq. ft. of DokaTruss and infill per level. The clear heights ranged from 23 ft. to 8 ft. 10 in. Super Props with scaffold bracing for larger heights were used and standard truss legs were used for the typical heights.

To construct the vertical concrete, Doka's Super Climber SCP is being used in combination with Large-area formwork Top 50 for the concrete core. Super Climber allows the Top50 wall formwork to be suspended from an overhead superstructure and hydraulically lifted from level to level. This allows the core formwork to be independent of the tower crane so it can focus on other jobsite activities with the overall goal of increasing productivity.

Construction on the Circa Resort and Casino is scheduled to be complete in November 2020 for a December opening.

About Doka

Doka is a world leader in developing, manufacturing and distributing formwork technology for use in all fields of the construction sector. With more than 160 sales and logistics facilities in over 70 countries, Doka has a high-performing distribution network whcih ensures that equipment and technical support are provided swiflty and professionaly.

Project Facts

Location: Las Vegas, Nev.

Concrete contractor: McCarthy Building Companies

Artchitect: Steelman Partners LLP

Developer: Steven Brothers

Height: 419 ft., 2 in.

Stories: 35

Cycle time: 4 days

Construction time: Jan. 2019 to Nov. 2020

Products used:

  • Core: Super Clumber SCP
  • Reshoring: Staxo, 10K, Super Props, Eurex 450/550
  • Shoring: Truss tables, Staxo, 10K and DokaFlex
  • Other: Framax, Frami, Top50, Columns


Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Casinos Doka Las Vegas