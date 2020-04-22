Doka Crews Expect to Complete Circa Resort & Casino in Vegas By December

The 1.25-million sq.-ft. property is expected to open in December 2020.

When complete, the Circa Resort & Casino will be the newest player in downtown Las Vegas on the Fremont Street Experience. Slated to debut in December of 2020, the new luxurious resort will have 777 rooms and suites to fill the 1.25 million-sq.-ft. property. The entertainment and hospitality hub will include five restaurants, a two-level casino, a large sports book, as well as a rooftop deck and amphitheater with six swimming pools.

To build the large, complicated structure, created several challenges. The project required two levels of DokaTruss tables. There also are two levels of reshoring, for 35 levels total. For levels 2 to 6, clear height requires DokaTruss to be supported on Super Props. Level 6 south slab is cantilevered out 1 ft. 4 in. Level 7 south slab is cantilevered out 11 ft. 7 in. And, levels 13 to 35 east slab come in 2 ft. 2 in. from previous level. To perform this, it was necessary to use approximately 20,500 sq. ft. of DokaTruss and infill per level. The clear heights ranged from 23 ft. to 8 ft. 10 in. Super Props with scaffold bracing for larger heights were used and standard truss legs were used for the typical heights.

To construct the vertical concrete, Doka's Super Climber SCP is being used in combination with Large-area formwork Top 50 for the concrete core. Super Climber allows the Top50 wall formwork to be suspended from an overhead superstructure and hydraulically lifted from level to level. This allows the core formwork to be independent of the tower crane so it can focus on other jobsite activities with the overall goal of increasing productivity.

Construction on the Circa Resort and Casino is scheduled to be complete in November 2020 for a December opening.

About Doka

Doka is a world leader in developing, manufacturing and distributing formwork technology for use in all fields of the construction sector. With more than 160 sales and logistics facilities in over 70 countries, Doka has a high-performing distribution network whcih ensures that equipment and technical support are provided swiflty and professionaly.

Project Facts

Location: Las Vegas, Nev.

Concrete contractor: McCarthy Building Companies

Artchitect: Steelman Partners LLP

Developer: Steven Brothers

Height: 419 ft., 2 in.

Stories: 35

Cycle time: 4 days

Construction time: Jan. 2019 to Nov. 2020

Products used: