With up to 12 ft. leg spacing, the DokaTruss reduces working point and re-shore requirements.

Doka – a world leader in formwork technology – offers a fast method to set and strip large slab formwork with the DokaTruss Table.

DokaTruss table allows fast construction cycles with substantial labor savings, according to the manufacturer. It is lightweight, yet strong, optimally designed from a combination of steel and aluminum. With up to 12 ft. leg spacing, it reduces working point and re-shore requirements.

This truss table is both modular and flexible, as the length and width can be configured to any jobsite requirement. It is versatile with formwork for drop beams and column filler areas integrated into the design.

Doka lets users speed up forming times by safely cycling large tables of up to 2,150 sq. ft. per crane lift.

For more information, visit doka.com.