Doosan Infracore North America LLC announced its top-performing dealers of 2020. The top 10 dealers are among more than 160 Doosan equipment dealers in North America.

Doosan annually recognizes its heavy equipment dealers that have excelled in providing top-level performance in sales, parts and service to the customers in their respective markets. The top 10 Doosan dealers of 2020 include the following enterprises (headquarters in parentheses):

"There are four dealers joining this list for the first time, which is reflective of their hard work growing the Doosan brand in their regions," said Todd Roecker, Doosan director of dealer management and marketing. "The word is out about Doosan equipment. We continue to attract new customers and top-performing dealers in North America."

Top-performing Doosan dealers are offered a selection of several incentives that they may choose from, which will improve their profitability when selling and servicing Doosan equipment. In addition, Doosan North American leadership may look to these dealers for valuable input regarding Doosan initiatives and direction as they represent the dealer network.

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.

