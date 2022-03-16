Doosan Bobcat North America announced plans to further expand its aftermarket parts distribution network with the addition of two new regional parts distribution centers.

Joining the company's existing Bobcat Parts Distribution Center near Chicago in Woodridge, Ill., are new facilities in Atlanta, Ga., and Reno, Nev.

"This investment demonstrates our commitment to our dealers and customers, as well as Bobcat's leadership in the industry," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. "This expansion will help ensure faster response and delivery times to all North American customers by bringing parts closer to end-users and where they do business."

With accessibility to major airports and highways, these new facilities are located closer to customers and dealers, which will enhance the availability and delivery of Bobcat parts and attachment products throughout the United States and Canada.

These two new facilities will roughly double the company's existing warehouse footprint by adding approximately 445,000 sq. ft. of additional distribution and storage space to the existing 358,000-sq.-ft. primary parts distribution center in Chicago.

The distribution facilities, along with expanded customer service teams and decentralized U.S. locations, also will enable quicker order-to-delivery times and the highest level of service for aftermarket parts. The regional distribution centers offer additional benefits, including:

Same day order processing and extended order hours

Expanded dealer support programs and customer service hours

Improved speed of delivery times and additional shipping carrier options

The new distribution centers are an important part of Bobcat's overall plans to meet growing capacity needs and the demand for Bobcat equipment in the marketplace.

"With the outstanding support of dealers and the improved parts availability this expansion offers, this is an exciting step for us to enable faster service for our valued Bobcat customers and accommodate our continued growth and business demands," added Ballweber.

The new facilities are anticipated to become operational by the fourth quarter of 2022, and all facilities will be managed by APL Logistics. Additional facility details are forthcoming.

