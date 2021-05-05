Equipmentdown-arrow
Doosan Bobcat Helps Professionals Build a Better Tomorrow With Mobile Training Lab

Wed May 05, 2021 - National Edition
Doosan Bobcat


The lab comes equipped with a climate-controlled classroom style learning area with welding bays for up to six students at a time.
In order to meet the growing demand for skilled welding professionals, Doosan Bobcat has developed a mobile training lab.

The lab is currently based in Litchfield, Minn., and will be traveling throughout Doosan Bobcat's North America factory locations later in 2021 to bring comprehensive weld training to new and existing employees. As an economical, consistent and efficient solution, the lab provides innovative opportunities to cultivate the next generation of skilled labor professionals.

The lab comes equipped with a climate-controlled classroom style learning area with welding bays for up to six students at a time. The welding equipment mirrors the same units that Bobcat uses at its production facilities.

Steve Morlock, manufacturing trainer at Doosan Bobcat, used his deep welding leadership experience to standardize the training curriculum across the company's production facilities.

"The training lab allows us as an organization to be more flexible when planning skills for operational needs. We can now provide a better training experience to every employee without distractions from the production floor, along with the flexibility to go directly from a classroom environment to hands-on training in seconds. In addition, being able to pack up and move from location to location as needs arrive is a business-centered and agile approach to training," Morlock said.

Novice to advanced training programs are provided, and to date 160 Doosan Bobcat employees have be trained.




