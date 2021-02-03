Doosan Bobcat North America announced a multi-year agreement with Synchrony, a consumer financial services company. The collaboration provides Doosan Bobcat customers access to competitive consumer financing options through the company's network of more than 500 Bobcat dealer locations across the United States.

"We partnered with Synchrony for its financial expertise and quality customer experience. Our dealers can count on Synchrony to provide their customers with access to excellent, simplified consumer financing options and service," said George Macia, president of Doosan Bobcat Financial Services.

"Synchrony's solutions align with our commitment to providing Bobcat dealers with flexible financing and leading technology to help them run their business more efficiently."

The new program will provide attractive promotional financing to the growing number of retail customers interested in purchasing Bobcat compact equipment for personal and small business use. The retail customers who purchase Bobcat equipment using a Synchrony Installment Loan will benefit from convenient, flexible fixed monthly payments that fit their budget. This gives customers more purchasing power and allows them to purchase the variety of Bobcat equipment they need for landscaping, grounds maintenance and construction projects.

"Synchrony is thrilled to add Bobcat as a new partner. We look forward to helping enable more consumers to purchase Bobcat equipment with affordable monthly payments," said Keith Mait, senior vice president and general manager of payment solutions at Synchrony.

"Our flexible financing solutions and innovative turnkey business tools are ideal offerings for Bobcat's independent dealers to help manage and grow their businesses."

Enrolled Bobcat dealers will have around-the-clock access to Synchrony's Business Center technology for enhanced consumer credit decision, loan contract preparation and expedited loan funding process. The Business Center also features a detailed business dashboard with insights to help dealers manage their installment loan applications, as well as other advantages, which include:

Learning Center: Provides training on how to offer consumer financing, as well as practical training videos, informative handouts and self-paced online courses covering key topics, such as handling customer questions and tips for successful finance sales.

Advertising Center: Provides materials to help dealers create personalized in-store materials and online assets, including signage and banners to help drive more traffic online and in-store.

"We look forward to this financing partnership with the Synchrony team to support our dealers with comprehensive, simplified financial options to help them build sales and deliver value and convenience for Bobcat customers," said Macia.

Today's top stories