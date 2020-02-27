Doosan Bobcat to Join Forces With Wounded Warrior Project, Bombas

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Doosan Bobcat to Join Forces With Wounded Warrior Project, Bombas

Thu February 27, 2020 - National Edition
Doosan Bobcat


As an extension of its recognition of U.S. military service members, Doosan Bobcat will identify a military veteran to receive a new T76 R-series track loader.
As an extension of its recognition of U.S. military service members, Doosan Bobcat will identify a military veteran to receive a new T76 R-series track loader.
As an extension of its recognition of U.S. military service members, Doosan Bobcat will identify a military veteran to receive a new T76 R-series track loader. Doosan Bobcat purchased 5,000 pairs of Bombas’s new, high-performance boot socks to give away at its booth throughout ConExpo-Con/AGG. For every item purchased, Bombas donates a specially designed item to someone in need.

Doosan Bobcat announced partnerships with two organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its customers, dealers and employees live and work. The global compact equipment leader will formally launch projects with Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) and Bombas, as well as debut new products, at the upcoming ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 show in Las Vegas from March 10 to 14, 2020.

In addition, as an extension of its recognition of U.S. military service members, Doosan Bobcat will identify a military veteran to receive a new T76 R-series track loader. The T76, which will be on display at ConExpo-Con/AGG, is valued at $75,000.

"Our service men and women put their lives on the line for our country every day, and they deserve support long after they return from active duty," said Mike Ballweber, North American president of Doosan Bobcat. "Donating one of our machines is just one way we can thank someone who has given so much to our country."

Scale Model Proceeds to Benefit Wounded Warrior Project

Doosan Bobcat is honored to partner with WWP, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving injured veterans and their families. ConExpo-Con/AGG attendees will be able to purchase a limited-edition scale model of a T76 camouflage-wrapped loader on display at Doosan Bobcat's booth. The model will be available for $40 and includes free shipping and delivery after the show. Gross sales of 2,000 units sold (up to $80,000) will be donated to WWP on behalf of Doosan Bobcat.

"We are proud to work with Wounded Warrior Project to give a voice to our veterans and raise awareness for this great organization," said Ballweber.

Attendees also will be able to support injured veterans by purchasing WWP-branded apparel and gifts at a pop-up store located in Doosan Bobcat's booth during the show.

"We're incredibly grateful for Doosan Bobcat's passion for serving injured veterans and their families," said WWP Chief Development Officer Gary Corless. "Their support will help us honor and empower warriors and provide life-changing programs and services free of charge."

Partnership With Bombas Provides Socks for Attendees and VA Shelters and Programs

Doosan Bobcat also will partner with Bombas, an ecommerce sock and apparel company with a mission to help those in need, to raise additional awareness for the homeless needs of veterans. The partnership is part of the company's ongoing commitment to empower people and support communities. Doosan Bobcat purchased 5,000 pairs of Bombas's new, high-performance boot socks to give away at its booth throughout ConExpo-Con/AGG. A pair of these socks, which will have Bobcat-branded packaging, have a retail value of more than $20.

For every item purchased, Bombas donates a specially designed item to someone in need. Through this partnership, Doosan Bobcat will donate 5,000 pairs of socks to the shelters and programs of the Department of Veterans Affairs to benefit at-risk veterans.

"We are happy to work with Doosan Bobcat and donate 5,000 pairs of socks to veterans in need," said Alex Cohen, associate director of corporate sales at Bombas. "Our hope is to create a longer, lasting impact that raises awareness about homelessness and the importance of giving back within our local communities."

New Products Unveiled

Doosan Bobcat will spotlight several of its new products, including the highly anticipated R-series compact loaders and compact excavators, at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020.

For more information about Bobcat, visit bobcat.com.

For more information about Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), visit woundedwarriorproject.org.

For more information about Bombas, visit bombas.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Bobcat CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Doosan Doosan Bobcat Military Philanthropy track loaders Wounded Warrior