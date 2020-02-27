Doosan Bobcat to Join Forces With Wounded Warrior Project, Bombas

As an extension of its recognition of U.S. military service members, Doosan Bobcat will identify a military veteran to receive a new T76 R-series track loader.

Doosan Bobcat announced partnerships with two organizations to address critical needs in the communities where its customers, dealers and employees live and work. The global compact equipment leader will formally launch projects with Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) and Bombas, as well as debut new products, at the upcoming ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 show in Las Vegas from March 10 to 14, 2020.

In addition, as an extension of its recognition of U.S. military service members, Doosan Bobcat will identify a military veteran to receive a new T76 R-series track loader. The T76, which will be on display at ConExpo-Con/AGG, is valued at $75,000.

"Our service men and women put their lives on the line for our country every day, and they deserve support long after they return from active duty," said Mike Ballweber, North American president of Doosan Bobcat. "Donating one of our machines is just one way we can thank someone who has given so much to our country."

Scale Model Proceeds to Benefit Wounded Warrior Project

Doosan Bobcat is honored to partner with WWP, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving injured veterans and their families. ConExpo-Con/AGG attendees will be able to purchase a limited-edition scale model of a T76 camouflage-wrapped loader on display at Doosan Bobcat's booth. The model will be available for $40 and includes free shipping and delivery after the show. Gross sales of 2,000 units sold (up to $80,000) will be donated to WWP on behalf of Doosan Bobcat.

"We are proud to work with Wounded Warrior Project to give a voice to our veterans and raise awareness for this great organization," said Ballweber.

Attendees also will be able to support injured veterans by purchasing WWP-branded apparel and gifts at a pop-up store located in Doosan Bobcat's booth during the show.

"We're incredibly grateful for Doosan Bobcat's passion for serving injured veterans and their families," said WWP Chief Development Officer Gary Corless. "Their support will help us honor and empower warriors and provide life-changing programs and services free of charge."

Partnership With Bombas Provides Socks for Attendees and VA Shelters and Programs

Doosan Bobcat also will partner with Bombas, an ecommerce sock and apparel company with a mission to help those in need, to raise additional awareness for the homeless needs of veterans. The partnership is part of the company's ongoing commitment to empower people and support communities. Doosan Bobcat purchased 5,000 pairs of Bombas's new, high-performance boot socks to give away at its booth throughout ConExpo-Con/AGG. A pair of these socks, which will have Bobcat-branded packaging, have a retail value of more than $20.

For every item purchased, Bombas donates a specially designed item to someone in need. Through this partnership, Doosan Bobcat will donate 5,000 pairs of socks to the shelters and programs of the Department of Veterans Affairs to benefit at-risk veterans.

"We are happy to work with Doosan Bobcat and donate 5,000 pairs of socks to veterans in need," said Alex Cohen, associate director of corporate sales at Bombas. "Our hope is to create a longer, lasting impact that raises awareness about homelessness and the importance of giving back within our local communities."

New Products Unveiled

Doosan Bobcat will spotlight several of its new products, including the highly anticipated R-series compact loaders and compact excavators, at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020.

