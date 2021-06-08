The beefed-up -7 Series models feature stronger, larger axles and a strengthened box frame.

Doosan Infracore North America LLC is debuting one of its new -7 Series wheel loaders, the DL380-7, at World of Concrete 2021. The next-generation Doosan DL380-7 replaces the DL350-5 in the company's wheel loader lineup. The standard bucket of the DL380-7 has 7 percent greater capacity than the DL350-5.

"An increase in bucket capacity means more material moved, in less time, for our customers," said Aaron Kleingartner, dealer and product marketing manager, Doosan Infracore North America. "Many operators are making thousands of passes each year. With this new loader, they're moving more material with each pass, and it adds up in productivity gains."

To enable these greater capacities, the beefed-up -7 Series models feature stronger, larger axles and a strengthened box frame. The new axles also offer better braking capacity to extend the lifetime of the brake discs. These features are sure to make the new DL380-7 wheel loader popular among contractors who use the machines regularly to load trucks.

New Cab Features

All next-generation Doosan wheel loaders have entirely new cabs with controls relocated for easier, more intuitive use. All -7 Series wheel loaders have the same control setup, so operators won't miss a beat when moving from machine to machine. A new heating and cooling system with relocated air outlets optimizes airflow in the cab and enhances operator comfort.

For improved visibility from the cab, the total glass area is 14 percent larger than prior models and a full glass door improves visibility on the left side. Larger mirrors extend the operator's view to the side and rear of the machine — providing improved rear visibility and productivity.

A standard rearview camera provides an additional view of the machine's surroundings and appears on the Doosan Smart Touch display. Operators can raise or lower and angle the display to a comfortable viewing position without tools.

Technology Standard

The new Doosan DL380-7 wheel loader is full of technologies to improve efficiency, productivity and safety on today's complex jobsites.

DoosanCONNECT telematics makes it easy for owners and fleet managers to monitor their Doosan equipment and manage maintenance to reduce operating costs. Using a smartphone, tablet or computer, owners can check machine location, operating hours, fuel usage, engine idle versus work time, error codes, engine and hydraulic oil temperature and various other data points.

To increase fuel efficiency, Situation Awareness Technology (SAT) 2.0 automatically monitors the machine's activity and adjusts the wheel loader engine's output to match real-time requirements of the hydraulic system and drivetrain. An enhanced load isolation system improves wheel loader stability while moving, which can reduce cycle times, increase productivity and boost fuel efficiency.

Also increasing efficiency is the optional new Doosan Smart Load integrated weighing system that tells the operator the weight of material in the bucket. All menus and settings are integrated into the Doosan Smart Touch screen.

The Doosan Transparent Bucket is an option exclusively available for Doosan -7 Series wheel loaders. This technology, coming soon, provides operators with a supplemental visual perspective for greater productivity, according to the manufacturer.

Key Specs for the DL380-7 wheel loader

Engine: 271 hp (202 kW)

Operating weight: 44,919 lb. (20,370 kg)

Bucket capacity: 4.8 cu. yd. (3.7 m3)

Dump height: 9 ft. 11 in. (3.04 m)

Hinge pin height: 13 ft. 8 in. (4.17 m)

Static tip load (straight): 36,198 lb. (16,419 kg)

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.

