Doosan DX250WMH-5 Material Handler Prepares for North American Launch

The Doosan DX250WMH-5 wheel material handler was shown for the first time in North America during ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020. Paired with a multi-grapple at ConExpo, the 27.5 ton (25 t) material handler provides increased lifting performance.

The DX250WMH-5 replaces the previous Doosan DX210WMH-5 and is scheduled to be available in North America in mid-2020.

New to the DX250WMH-5 material handler are two arm cylinders straddling the machine's boom and arm. This update improves the machine's performance and control of the material during the lift and placement cycle. A droop-nose arm continues to be standard, but Doosan is now offering an optional straight arm, which is akin to the company's excavator lineup.

A straight arm, with its included bucket cylinder, provides enhanced control of attachments, such as a multi-grapple, and placement of material. Traditional excavator attachments can be mounted to the material handler's excavator arm for further machine versatility.

The DX250WMH-5 material handler complements two crawler Doosan models — the DX225MH-5 and DX300MH-5 — to provide customers in scrap, solid waste and recycling applications with three choices to best match their lifting and sorting needs. The wheel model comes standard with a hydraulic cab riser for enhanced visibility when loading and unloading material.

Four outriggers, also standard, provide added stability when the material handler is in use.

