Doosan DX250WMH-5 Material Handler Prepares for North American Launch

Mon April 13, 2020 - National Edition
Doosan


The DX250WMH-5 material handler complements two crawler Doosan models — the DX225MH-5 and DX300MH-5 — to provide customers in scrap, solid waste and recycling applications with three choices to best match their lifting and sorting needs.
The DX250WMH-5 material handler complements two crawler Doosan models — the DX225MH-5 and DX300MH-5 — to provide customers in scrap, solid waste and recycling applications with three choices to best match their lifting and sorting needs.

The Doosan DX250WMH-5 wheel material handler was shown for the first time in North America during ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020. Paired with a multi-grapple at ConExpo, the 27.5 ton (25 t) material handler provides increased lifting performance.

The DX250WMH-5 replaces the previous Doosan DX210WMH-5 and is scheduled to be available in North America in mid-2020.

New to the DX250WMH-5 material handler are two arm cylinders straddling the machine's boom and arm. This update improves the machine's performance and control of the material during the lift and placement cycle. A droop-nose arm continues to be standard, but Doosan is now offering an optional straight arm, which is akin to the company's excavator lineup.

A straight arm, with its included bucket cylinder, provides enhanced control of attachments, such as a multi-grapple, and placement of material. Traditional excavator attachments can be mounted to the material handler's excavator arm for further machine versatility.

The DX250WMH-5 material handler complements two crawler Doosan models — the DX225MH-5 and DX300MH-5 — to provide customers in scrap, solid waste and recycling applications with three choices to best match their lifting and sorting needs. The wheel model comes standard with a hydraulic cab riser for enhanced visibility when loading and unloading material.

Four outriggers, also standard, provide added stability when the material handler is in use.

For more information, visit DoosanEquipment.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

