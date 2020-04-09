Doosan DX300LL-5 Road Builder Shown in North American

The DX300LL-5 road builder is scheduled to be available in North America in May 2020.

The Doosan DX300LL-5 road builder iteration of the popular log loader model was shown for the first time in North America during ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020. The DX300LL-5 road builder is scheduled to be available in North America in May 2020.

In addition to introducing the DX300LL-5 road builder, Doosan launched a road builder version of its larger DX380LL-5 log loader at the same time. The two models will complement the current Doosan DX225LL-5 road builder, offering its forestry and logging customers three road-builder specific models to choose from to best match their needs. All three models are available as traditional log loaders for shovel logging, sorting and loading tasks.

Doosan road builder models provide forestry customers with the ability to pioneer tracts of land more efficiently due to the larger sizes and increased productivity. For example, both the DX300LL-5 and DX380LL-5 road builders provide customers with more reach and the ability to pair the machines with larger buckets for enhanced performance and clearing abilities, according to the manufacturer.

Road builders are often the first forestry machines onsite before work begins on a new tract of land. They clear trees and build roads to make a path for other forestry equipment to reach the trees scheduled to be harvested. To complete the clearing work, road builders are regularly outfitted with quick couplers, buckets and thumbs (clamps). Forestry cabs are available in areas that require them.

