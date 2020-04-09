Doosan DX300LL-5 Road Builder Shown in North American

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Doosan DX300LL-5 Road Builder Shown in North American

Thu April 09, 2020 - National Edition
Doosan


The DX300LL-5 road builder is scheduled to be available in North America in May 2020.
The DX300LL-5 road builder is scheduled to be available in North America in May 2020.

The Doosan DX300LL-5 road builder iteration of the popular log loader model was shown for the first time in North America during ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020. The DX300LL-5 road builder is scheduled to be available in North America in May 2020.

In addition to introducing the DX300LL-5 road builder, Doosan launched a road builder version of its larger DX380LL-5 log loader at the same time. The two models will complement the current Doosan DX225LL-5 road builder, offering its forestry and logging customers three road-builder specific models to choose from to best match their needs. All three models are available as traditional log loaders for shovel logging, sorting and loading tasks.

Doosan road builder models provide forestry customers with the ability to pioneer tracts of land more efficiently due to the larger sizes and increased productivity. For example, both the DX300LL-5 and DX380LL-5 road builders provide customers with more reach and the ability to pair the machines with larger buckets for enhanced performance and clearing abilities, according to the manufacturer.

Road builders are often the first forestry machines onsite before work begins on a new tract of land. They clear trees and build roads to make a path for other forestry equipment to reach the trees scheduled to be harvested. To complete the clearing work, road builders are regularly outfitted with quick couplers, buckets and thumbs (clamps). Forestry cabs are available in areas that require them.

For more information, visit DoosanEquipment.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 Doosan Forestry Equipment New Products