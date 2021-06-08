Our Main Office
Tue June 08, 2021 - National Edition
Doosan Portable Power announced the launch of its new Evolution Series portable air compressors. These new machines are a significant technological update for Doosan portable air compressors, according to the manufacturer.
Three of the four models of this new line have Doosan FlexAir technology, a new feature that allows operators to adjust air pressure to a wide psi range. Two of the new models with Doosan FlexAir technology, the Doosan Evolution Series P185-HP150WDO-T4F and XP185-VHP165WDO-T4F, are in the 185 cfm class.
"The Doosan Evolution Series is going to permanently change how people use a 185 cfm air compressor," said Cody Blythe, air compressor product manager of Doosan Portable Power. "The rules of thumb will be rewritten. Doosan FlexAir makes these machines that much more capable and productive."
Operators in need of 200 psi can now select the Doosan Evolution Series XP185-VHP165WDO-T4F with Doosan FlexAir technology, which can produce 200 psi at 165 cfm. Prior to the launch of this new model, achieving 200 psi typically required a step up in air compressor size class.
"This is especially good news for the fiber optic utility sector," said Blythe. "Companies in this sector now have a 185 cfm portable air compressor they can use to power fiber optic blowing machines, which typically require 200 psi but less than 200 cfm."
Fiber optic cable installation is just one example of an application that will benefit from Doosan FlexAir. All air compressor operators face the challenge of hose line pressure loss. As the hose connecting a pneumatic tool an air compressor becomes longer, air pressure at the tool drops. With Doosan FlexAir, the operator can easily increase pressure to compensate for the loss.
On Doosan Evolution Series portable air compressors with Doosan FlexAir technology, operators select the psi of the output air electronically using the control panel. Most machines on the market require a wrench to change psi.
"Doosan Evolution Series air compressors are the most operator-friendly on the market," said Blythe. "You don't need to spend time reaching in the machine and turning a wrench to adjust air pressure. Instead, just push a button."
Doosan Evolution Series portable air compressors have the latest Doosan engines with advanced Tier IV Final technology. A new, upgraded fuel system is designed specifically for reliable operation on dusty job sites.
All models of Doosan Evolution Series portable air compressors contain new Doosan engines and fuel systems.
XP185-VHP165WDO-T4F
P185-HP150WDO-T4F
C185WDO-T4F
P250-MHP185WDO-T4F
For more information, visit doosanportablepower.com.