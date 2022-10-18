Doosan Infracore North America announced the addition of Bobcat of Juneau as an authorized Doosan dealership. Bobcat of Juneau, with an additional location in Ketchikan, will provide a full line of Doosan heavy equipment to construction, logging and mining operations in Alaska.

"For the last seven years, we've been carrying Doosan equipment in our rental fleet so we were familiar with the quality," said company owner and CEO Colter Boehm. "We're able to get a reliable machine with a local warranty service department. The brand is pretty well known in the logging industry, which is another big plus."

Boehm added that positive feedback from customers who have rented Doosan equipment also played a major role in his decision.

Boehm started the business in 2007 with his father, Jeff Boehm, who is still active in the business. Bobcat of Juneau offers sales and rentals of new and used Doosan machines: log loaders, wheel excavators and crawler, wheel and mini excavators; and wheel loaders. Doosan parts and service are available at both its Juneau location (5450 Glacier Highway) and Ketchikan location (130 Signal Road).

"With the addition of two new Doosan locations, we're better able to serve a diverse set of customers in southwest Alaska," said Matt Pixler, director of sales, Doosan Infracore North America.

"Our log loaders are among the best in the industry, and I'm confident they will be well received among the loggers and forestry professionals in Alaska."

For more information, visit doosandealers.com/Juneau and doosandealers.com/Ketchikan.

