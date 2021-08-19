Hitachi Construction Machinery Dissolves Joint Venture With Deere, Outlines Bold Vision for HCMA in the Americas
Thu August 19, 2021 - National Edition
Doosan Infracore will become a subsidiary of the newly created Hyundai Genuine (HG) group alongside Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE) as two independent construction equipment companies under HHIH.
Aug. 19 is the official close and completion date of Doosan Infracore sale to Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH).

Doosan Infracore will become a subsidiary of the newly created Hyundai Genuine (HG) group alongside Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE) as two independent construction equipment companies under HHIH.

HG will act as the intermediary company of HHIH Group's construction equipment businesses and will be leading both DI and HCE to maximize the company's efforts and focus on the construction equipment industry.

"Together the two brands will combine as a global top player, putting us much closer to achieving the goal of becoming a global top 5 player," the company said.

The plan is to manage overlapping investments and invest heavily in areas like future technologies and innovation. Doosan Infracore will be working diligently to commercialize Concept-X and develop cutting-edge products such as electric excavators, battery packs, hybrid fuel cells and other next-generation products. By focusing on each company's areas of strength, HG will be able to advance the development of these types of products to gain a competitive edge in the global market.

"Independently, the two companies will grow together, complement each other, even compete in good faith in all areas, including technology, production, purchasing, sales, and quality. This will enable our business to expand and associate with other companies operated by the whole HHI group," the company said.

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.




