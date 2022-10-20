(L-R): Todd Roecker, vice president of growth initiatives; Edward Song, CEO of Doosan Infracore North America; Young Cheul Cho, CEO of Hyundai Doosan Infracore; David Kam, director of sales planning & business development; and Zach Stallings, director of parts & service, all cut the ceremonial ribbon for the new Doosan Machine Monitoring Center where the company launched an enhanced, subscription-based telematics monitoring service called Smart X-Care. (CEG photo)

Doosan Infracore North America is launching an enhanced, subscription-based telematics monitoring service called Smart X-Care. Smart X-Care is supported by a new machine monitoring center located at the Doosan Infracore North America headquarters in Suwanee, Ga.

The machine monitoring center is staffed by Doosan employees who will monitor subscribers' DoosanCONNECT Telematics systems and send them and their dealer notifications if their Doosan construction equipment needs attention.

"Doosan is excited to bring this new telematics service to our customers," said Todd Roecker, vice president of growth initiatives, Doosan Infracore North America. "With Smart X-Care, our customers can rely on Doosan employees to function as fleet managers and partner with customers and their dealers to protect their equipment investment."

How Smart X-Care Works

Using a machine's DoosanCONNECT Telematics data, Doosan employees will monitor a subscriber's machine via the new machine monitoring center for critical machine fault codes, upcoming and overdue service and warranty expirations. When a machine alert is triggered, the telematics system will simultaneously send two messages via email — one to the owner and one to the dealer — and push notifications.

The message sent to the Doosan construction equipment owner lets the owner know that the dealer has been notified. The message also will include any immediate action that needs to be taken to prevent machine damage, such as shutting down the machine until the issue can be corrected. The Doosan dealer message will include the customer contact information, the triggered fault code and a troubleshooting guide.

Doosan will send Smart X-Care subscribers a machine utilization report. This report will use DoosanCONNECT Telematics data to provide customers with key operation figures, which could include machine utilization and fuel consumption. The report will make recommendations for improving fuel efficiency and reducing machine wear. It also will summarize upcoming maintenance needs.

Sign Up for Smart X-Care

Smart X-Care currently is only available for newly purchased Doosan construction equipment. After the purchase of a new machine, all customers will receive a free six-month subscription to Smart X-Care. Thirty days before the free period is set to expire, the customer will get a notification alerting them of the upcoming expiration.

The customer can visit the Smart X-Care subscription page, provide payment information and extend the telematics service. Doosan customers will pay a $19.99 monthly fee per machine for the subscription service.

"Existing Doosan equipment customers can continue using their DoosanCONNECT Telematics information for no charge through the smartphone app or by accessing the system on a web browser," said Roecker. "We encourage our customers to take advantage of the data and partner with their dealers to make strategic fleet management decisions that will enhance the machine performance and improve owner profitability."

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.

