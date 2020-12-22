The Rosslyn dealership is located at 29 Gardner Road. The location will offer Doosan equipment designed to serve the core industries found in northern Ontario — forestry, mining and construction.

Doosan Infracore North America, LLC, is partnering with ITEC 2000 Equipment to expand its service in northern Ontario, Canada. In addition to providing increased service and support for customers, the new location will offer more access to Doosan equipment and parts.

ITEC 2000 Equipment has been serving northwestern Ontario since 1999. The company's location in Rosslyn offers customers a one-stop shop with full service for heavy equipment. Among its services are many in-house divisions, including an irradiator and oil cooler division, hydraulic component repair division and used parts division.

The decision to partner with Doosan was a thoughtful but natural one.

"We'd been looking to expand as our company has grown," said Ray Jarvinen, president of ITEC 2000 Equipment. "Doosan had product offerings that we felt would match up to what our customers are requesting. They have quality equipment where customers are going to get things like uptime, production and fuel savings."

"We're pleased to partner with ITEC 2000 Equipment and expand our reach in Canada," said Serge Gallant, Doosan regional director. "This dealer serves many of the same markets that traditionally purchase heavy construction equipment. We look forward to working with the dealer to serve our Doosan customers in these industries."

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.