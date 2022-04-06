The double hose reel is placed at the front of the compressor and swivels so the hoses are easy to access without having to move the air compressor.

Doosan Portable Power announced an all-new lineup of accessories for its portable air compressors.

The new double hose reel, blast pot and tool holder are convenient, lightweight and durable accessories that are easy to install by equipment owners or authorized Doosan Portable Power dealers, according to the manufacturer.

These accessories are compatible with the Doosan Portable Power P185 and C185 portable air compressors as well as the P185-HP150, XP185-VHP165 and P250-MHP185 models.

"We're excited to bring practical, user-friendly accessories to the market to accompany our air compressors. These accessories are simple to use and provide lasting solutions for operators," said Joe Tomlin, Doosan Portable Power product specialist.

"These accessories are made to perfectly fit new and existing Doosan Portable Power air compressor models."

Double Hose Reel

The double hose reel is conveniently placed at the front of the compressor and swivels so the hoses are easy to access without having to move the air compressor. Each hose reel is equipped with 100 ft. of hose.

Blast Pot

The new blast pot also is mounted at the front of the machine. Made of a lightweight material, this blast pot is easy to install, remove and position where it is needed for a job, but it is also durable enough to stay mounted on the air compressor. In addition, the blast hose has a nozzle for adding water to the dry media for slurry blasting versatility.

"We chose to use a lighter material on the blast pot to give operators more flexibility in how they use the machine," said Tomlin. "The latch system that secures the blast pot to the trailer is so simple that you can have the blast pot off the machine in five seconds or less."

Tool Holder

The tool holder is another simple and effective innovation to increase operator convenience. This T-shaped bracket can hold up to a 90-lb. hammer under the hood of the air compressor, which frees up space in the toolbox. The bracket is secured into the existing four-bolt hole pattern, so no additional drilling is required to install the tool holder.

For more information, visit doosanportablepower.com.

